The Super Eagles failed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia because Nigeria have continued to fail to plan on a longterm, Donald Duke said.

Nigeria at 2018 World Cup

After losing two games and managing a win in the Group stage, the Super Eagles failed to progress to the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup.

It continues the disappointing trend of the Super Eagles at the World Cup and Duke, a former Governor of Cross River State believes that Nigeria would do better with proper planning.

Proper planning

“We all know we can do better than we are doing,” Duke who is contesting for the office of the President in Nigeria’s 2019 elections said on Pulse Nigeria’s Loose Talk Podcast .

“A Brazilian sports commentator once said ‘the problem with Nigeria is our inconsistencies. Sometimes we do very well and there is a lot of hope and the next time we just flop’.

“We are a large country, 200 million people, football is by far the largest sports in Nigeria. You can have 30, 40 Super Eagles teams in this country if you do the training.”

“China has over a 100 sports colleges. China wants to be in the next eight to 10 years number one in soccer in the world,” Duke further said.

“Look at Croatia, it's a small country. You have got to plan for it, nothing happens by happenstance. You have to plan and work for it.”

The Super Eagles lost their opening 2018 World Cup 0-2 to Croatia but bounced back to beat Iceland 2-0 in the second game.

They needed just a draw in their last Group game but crashed out after a 1-2 loss to Argentina.