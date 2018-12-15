Former Kano Pillars player Dominic Dukudod slumps and dies during pre-season game

news

According to several reports former Kano Pillars player, Dominic Dukudod has been confirmed dead.

Dominic was confirmed dead while he was warming up for a friendly encounter between Abuja United and Nasarawa United.

However, the game which was to take place at the Lafia township stadium, Nasarawa state turned into a tragedy as Dominic collapsed and passed away.

In a report by a journalist, Dukudod who previously played for Sokoto United recently left for Abuja because of the non-existent league games.

Selected to play for Abuja an Amateur side he was unable to take to the field as he collapsed and passed away after his teammates tried to resuscitate him proved abortive.

It is unknown if he showed or had any symptoms of stroke, atherosclerosis, heart disease or maybe a cardiac arrest.

His death has brought about a certain sadness among stakeholders of local football and the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

May his gentle soul rest in peace.