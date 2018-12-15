Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Dominic Dukudod slumps and dies during pre-season game

Former Kano Pillars player Dominic Dukudod slumps and dies during pre-season game

A tragedy has hit Nigerian grassroots football as Dominic Dukudod slumped and died while preparing for a game.

  • Published:
Dominic Dukudod play

Dominic Dukudod

(BSN.)

According to several reports former Kano Pillars player, Dominic Dukudod has been confirmed dead.

Dominic was confirmed dead while he was warming up for a friendly encounter between Abuja United and Nasarawa United.

Kano Pillars play

Kano Pillars

(Kano Pillars)

 

However, the game which was to take place at the Lafia township stadium, Nasarawa state turned into a tragedy as Dominic collapsed and passed away.

In a report by a journalist, Dukudod who previously played for Sokoto United recently left for Abuja because of the non-existent league games.

Dominic Dukudod play

Dominic Dukudod

(BSN)

 

Selected to play for Abuja an Amateur side he was unable to take to the field as he collapsed and passed away after his teammates tried to resuscitate him proved abortive.

It is unknown if he showed or had any symptoms of stroke, atherosclerosis, heart disease or maybe a cardiac arrest.

Kano Pillars play

Kano Pillars

(NPFL)

His death has brought about a certain sadness among stakeholders of local football and the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Former winger, Emmanuel Amuneke  speaks on his plans for the Flying Eagles
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 14-year-old Shola Shoretire makes history for Manchester United as the...bullet
2 Nigeria beat Ghana 4-2 to progress to semifinal of WAFU U20 Cupbullet
3 Bukayo Saka, Arthur Okonkwo Players of Nigerian descent get contract...bullet

Related Articles

2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets beat Ghana 3-1 on penalties in final
Stephen Odey says he is ready for the Super Eagles
MFM FC forward Olatubosun confirms switch to Plateau United
Tosin Kehinde Manchester United youngster chose Nigeria to play with Iwobi, Mikel
NFF Awards Here are the winners of Nigeria's football body awards
2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier NFF boss to reward Golden Eaglets with Qatar trip if they beat Ghana in final
Tosin Kehinde Manchester United midfielder joins CD Feirense
Tosin Kehinde Made in Manchester United, will Tosin become the next Nigerian Superstar
Nura Mohammed 15-year-old Super Eagles forward makes NPFL debut
NPFL Preview All you need to know ahead of new 2018 season

Football

World football governing body FIFA have finally sent a warning to Diego Maradona after losing patience with the Argentine legend.
Argentine legend Diego Maradona kicked out of the house by young girlfriend
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has had an injury-blighted season
Football De Bruyne's injury woe could be blessing in disguise, says Guardiola
Liverpool are 16 points clear of Manchester United in the Premier League thanks to the improvements made under Jurgen Klopp
Football How Liverpool left Man Utd trailing in their wake
British sailor Susie Goodall -- seen here waving from her yacht, the DHL Starlight -- is back on dry land after her yacht was crippled in a major storm, forcing her rescue at sea
Football British Golden Globe sailor Goodall in Chile after rescue at sea
X
Advertisement