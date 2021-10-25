Does Akinkunmi Amoo deserve Super Eagles call-up after shining for Hammarby?

After the 4-3 win for Hammarby against Ostersunds, we look at the midfielder's case for international inclusion.

How well is he playing?

Amoo netted his 8th goal of the season for Hammarby as they powered past Ostersunds. It was an impressive show from the lad who also provided an assist in the seven-goal thriller.

He has been catching the eye with his performances as the diamond in Sweden.

Coach Miloš Milojevic has moved Amoo into a No 10 role, putting him at the heart of Hammarby's build-up play but also giving him license to break forwards and do damage around the opposition penalty area.

The change has yielded eight goals and four assists in 23 games, and seems a smart way of utilizing a player who has fashioned plenty openings for team-mates so far this term.

That figure is the best for any Nigerian midfielder in Europe this season and Amoo's growing reputation as a creative threat is highlighted by the fact he has been in 12 of 41 goals scored by Hammarby in the Swedish top flight.

He is a better player than I thought he was. He isn't just a good player, he has the hunger to be a better player.

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) U15 Promises graduate is bouncing too, reveling in the opportunities his position offers. He is playing with freedom and got the real swagger.

Where would he fit in for Nigeria?

So why has the lad been left out of Nigeria's recent squad for the World Cup qualifiers with Central African Republic.

This is a big problem that the Super Eagles currently have, with no one really ready to perform in the delicate no.10 role. Joe Aribo and Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho have been called upon to feature in the position under Rohr. But the coach hasn't looked satisfied and is looking at new options.

Going on statistics, Amoo appears to have the upper hand on those players, having played more minutes, scored more goals, recorded more assists, and registered a high passing accuracy.

His numbers are boosted, as they include his performances in a more advanced No.10 role.

The midfielder has impressed with his attitude for Hammarby and deserves a run in the Super Eagles fold.

---

Ademetan Abayomi has always dreamt of being a sports journalist. His journey began 11 years ago when he created my first sports news page on Facebook, called "Futball Galore" and from there on his passion for sports journalism grew stronger. Now, he is a Sports News Reporter and Feature Writer where he strives to add value and learn as much as he can.

---