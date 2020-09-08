It’s barely been three months since she dumped Arsenal to become a Manchester United fan and DJ Cuppy is already getting heavily involved with the Red Devils.

Singer and disc jockey Cuppy has made an appearance in an Adidas ad to unveil Manchester United's new kit.

Manchester United have unveiled their third kit for the 2020-2021 season amidst scathing reviews of the zebra-theme strip from fans.

In a clip from an ad for the kit shared online, Cuppy is seen rocking the jersey while she sings and dances.

The 27-year-old was a confessed Arsenal fan before she publicly switched support to Manchester United following a series of bad results for the Gunners.

It was back in June when she announced that she would switch her allegiance to Manchester United if Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo scored in an FA Cup game.

She kept her work by publicly declaring her support for Manchester United after Ighalo went on to score in the game.

The singer later received a signed Manchester United jersey from Ighalo.

Twitter reactions

Cuppy’s feature in the ad has generated reactions on Twitter.

“Gotta give it to Cuppy and her career strategy,” TV personality Ebuka Obi-Ochendu said.

“DJ Cuppy stopped supporting Arsenal and its been greatness since. This is why you should never support a club that has never won the Champions League,” another Twitter user said.