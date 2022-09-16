'Disappointing,' Sancho lashes out after being ignored by England boss 2 months to World Cup

The English squad announcement was made on Thursday, with players called up in the 28-man list, also hoping to be on the plane to Qatar in just two months.

Sancho who has played 23 times for the English national football team, last made an appearance in October 2021, when England defeated Andorra 5-0 in a Nations League group game.

How did in-form Sancho react to England's squad against Italy and Germany?

With the deadline for submission of the squads for the 2022 World Cup slated for 13 November, Sancho has revealed that he would have to work harder, although showing his displeasure at Southgate.

"It is disappointing not to get a call-up but I have to keep working hard and hopefully I do get the call-up for the World Cup," the Manchester United player said on Thursday.

"I just have to focus on myself and carry on working hard," the 22-year-old concluded.

This is not the end, Southgate says

"There were certain players we wanted to keep involved this time," Southgate said in reaction to his squad for the Italy and Germany games.

"But that said it doesn't mean that this is the end for some of the others who aren't involved."