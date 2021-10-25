Disappointing Nigerian performances over the weekend

After suffering a 4-3 defeat by Leicester City in Europe on Wednesday — despite the Nigerian’s pair of assists — Spartak Moscow were annihilated by Zenit on Sunday.

The 7-1 defeat in Saint Petersburg was the Moscow outfit’s fifth reverse this season after only 12 games.

Spartak sit in seventh spot after game week 12’s unexpected hammering.

Terem Moffi

After failing to score in four successive games heading into the weekend, Moffi hoped to end his drought when they hosted Bordeaux.

However, the Super Eagle fired blanks yet again, extending his run without finding the back of the net for Les Merlus to five games.

This isn’t his longest run without scoring, though, having also had a nine-game Ligue 1 run without finding the back of the net last season.

Paul Onuachu

The striker’s run without a goal continued against Gent on Sunday as Genk suffered a 3-0 loss on their turf.

Onuachu’s disappointment at the defeat is exacerbated given he missed no less than three clear-cut chances in the Smurfs’ home loss.

The frontman’s goal drought now stands at five games in all competitions and it’s coincided with his side’s poor run of results—no wins in five and only one success in seven in all competitions.

