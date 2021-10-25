RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Disappointing Nigerian performances over the weekend

Seye Omidiora Pulse Contributor

Which players from the West African nation had games to forget in the last few days?

Victor Moses (Instagram/Victor Moses)

Victor Moses

After suffering a 4-3 defeat by Leicester City in Europe on Wednesday — despite the Nigerian’s pair of assists — Spartak Moscow were annihilated by Zenit on Sunday.

The 7-1 defeat in Saint Petersburg was the Moscow outfit’s fifth reverse this season after only 12 games.

Spartak sit in seventh spot after game week 12’s unexpected hammering.

Terem Moffi.
Terem Moffi.

Terem Moffi

After failing to score in four successive games heading into the weekend, Moffi hoped to end his drought when they hosted Bordeaux.

However, the Super Eagle fired blanks yet again, extending his run without finding the back of the net for Les Merlus to five games.

This isn’t his longest run without scoring, though, having also had a nine-game Ligue 1 run without finding the back of the net last season.

Paul onachu
Paul onachu

Paul Onuachu

The striker’s run without a goal continued against Gent on Sunday as Genk suffered a 3-0 loss on their turf.

Onuachu’s disappointment at the defeat is exacerbated given he missed no less than three clear-cut chances in the Smurfs’ home loss.

The frontman’s goal drought now stands at five games in all competitions and it’s coincided with his side’s poor run of results—no wins in five and only one success in seven in all competitions.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

