Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal hit with major blow ahead of FIFA World Cup

The 25-year-old forward was stretchered off in the final minutes of Liverpool's side's 1-0 Premier League win against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the news ahead of the Reds Premier League clash on Wednesday, adding that Jota will be out for a "long time" and "we talk about months".

Klopp's comments on Jota's long-term injury

"[It is a] pretty serious injury of the calf muscle. Sad news for the boy, us and Portugal," the German manager said ahead of Liverpool's Wednesday clash at Anfield.

"He's surprisingly ok so far. He's an incredibly smart boy. I think he knew it when we carried him off the pitch. We passed each other after the game and he explained pretty much what had happened.

"I think he knew it was a serious one and could be pretty impactful for his World Cup dreams.

Jota reacts to missing the World Cup

The Portugal international who made his national team debut by coming on as an 84th-minute substitute for Cristiano Ronaldo in a 6–0 win against Lithuania in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier, was in line to make his first appearance at the World Cup in Qatar.

"After such a good night at Anfield mine ended in the worst way! In the last minute, one of my dreams collapsed," Jota wrote on social media.

"I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible. You'll Never Walk Alone."