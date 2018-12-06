5 things to know about Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot

news

Diogo Dalot arrived at Manchester United as a recruit during the 2018 summer transfer window but little fanfare was made to his unveiling unlike fellow marquee midfield newcomer Fred .

Here are five things to know about Diogo Dalot after his full debut against Premier League giants Arsenal

1. Diogo Dalot is 19-years-old

José Diogo Dalot Teixeira was born in Braga, Portugal on March 18 1999 which makes him just 19-years-old.

2. Previous clubs

Diogo Dalot began his development at the youth team of Portuguese Primeira Liga giants Porto in 2008.

Dalot progressed through the various age-grade levels before he was promoted to represent Porto B the second team of Porto in the LigaPro championship.

He was with the second team from 2017 in the same season he made his first appearance for the senior team in the same season before establishing himself in the set up over time.

After just one season with the senior team, he sealed a £19 million move to Premier League giants Manchester United came after his impressive performances.

3. Dalot and Portugal

Dalot was born in Braga to Portuguese parents and has represented his country of birth at various youth levels.

His talents were noticed at an early stage as he represented the Portugal U15 in 2014.

He was promoted to the U16 team and went on to feature for the Portugal U-17 team that won the 2016 UEFA European Under-17 Championship and he contributed two goals in the tournament played in Azerbaijan one of them in final against Iberian rivals and neighbours Spain.

He was promoted to the Portugal U19 team and went on to represent his country at the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2017 but they crashed out in the quarterfinals.

4. Style of play

Diogo Dalot is a right back who can play as a right wing back or right forward depend on the tactical set up by the coach.

He has also filled in at left back or form a central defender pairing due to his versatility.

His major strength is his ability to transition with the attack when needed and has a very good delivery into the opponents' dangers area.

He, however, falls short on reading the game and will have to improve on his defensive responsibilities to become.

At six feet tall and still 19, Dalot is still learning his trade and development but has all it takes to be a better right back than Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia.

He, however, faces competition from Valencia, Ashley Young at Manchester United.

Dalot will also have to improve to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portuguese team as he will have to displace Barcelona star Nelson Semedo, João Cancelo of Juventus and Southampton’s Cedric Soares.

5. Personal life and awards

Diogo Dalot is not yet married or with kids, his only trophy with his country was when the Portuguese side won the UEFA European Under-17 Championship in 2016.

He won the Primeira Liga with Porto in the 2017/18 season and will hope for more trophies with Manchester United in the future.