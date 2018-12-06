Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Diogo Dalot :profile on Manchester United, Portugal right-back

5 things to know about Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot

Here are the things to know about the youngster who has been brought in as the long-term right-back for Manchester United

  • Published:
Diogo Dalot play

Diogo Dalot

(Manchester United)

Diogo Dalot arrived at Manchester United as a recruit during the 2018 summer transfer window but little fanfare was made to his unveiling unlike fellow marquee midfield newcomer Fred.

Here are five things to know about Diogo Dalot after his full debut against Premier League giants Arsenal

1.  Diogo Dalot is 19-years-old

José Diogo Dalot Teixeira was born in Braga, Portugal on March 18 1999 which makes him just 19-years-old.

Diogo Dalot play

Diogo Dalot

(Manchester United)

 

2.   Previous clubs

Diogo Dalot began his development at the youth team of Portuguese Primeira Liga giants Porto in 2008.

Dalot progressed through the various age-grade levels before he was promoted to represent Porto B the second team of Porto in the LigaPro championship.

He was with the second team from 2017 in the same season he made his first appearance for the senior team in the same season before establishing himself in the set up over time.

Diogo Dalot play

Diogo Dalot 

(Ninety Minutes Online)

 

After just one season with the senior team, he sealed a £19 million move to Premier League giants Manchester United came after his impressive performances.

3. Dalot and Portugal

Dalot was born in Braga to Portuguese parents and has represented his country of birth at various youth levels.

His talents were noticed at an early stage as he represented the Portugal U15 in 2014.

He was promoted to the U16 team and went on to feature for the Portugal U-17 team that won the 2016 UEFA European Under-17 Championship and he contributed two goals in the tournament played in Azerbaijan one of them in final against Iberian rivals and neighbours Spain.

Diogo Dalot play

Diogo Dalot 

(Primewash)

 

He was promoted to the Portugal U19 team and went on to represent his country at the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2017 but they crashed out in the quarterfinals.

4. Style of play

Diogo Dalot is a right back who can play as a right wing back or right forward depend on the tactical set up by the coach.

He has also filled in at left back or form a central defender pairing due to his versatility.

His major strength is his ability to transition with the attack when needed and has a very good delivery into the opponents' dangers area.

He, however, falls short on reading the game and will have to improve on his defensive responsibilities to become.

Diogo Dalot play

Diogo Dalot 

(Premier League)

 

At six feet tall and still 19, Dalot is still learning his trade and development but has all it takes to be a better right back than Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia.

He, however, faces competition from Valencia, Ashley Young at Manchester United.

Dalot will also have to improve to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portuguese team as he will have to displace Barcelona star Nelson Semedo, João Cancelo of Juventus and Southampton’s Cedric Soares.

5.  Personal life and awards

Diogo Dalot play

Diogo Dalot 

(Daily Advent Nigeria)

 

Diogo Dalot is not yet married or with kids, his only trophy with his country was when the Portuguese side won the UEFA European Under-17 Championship in 2016.

He won the Primeira Liga with Porto in the 2017/18 season and will hope for more trophies with Manchester United in the future.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Lobi Stars beat UMS de Loum of Cameroon 2-0 in CAF Champions League...bullet
2 Super Falcons beat South Africa on penalties to win 2018 women's...bullet
3 Leon Balogun scores first Premier League goal for Brightonbullet

Related Articles

Jadon Sancho 5 things to know about Dortmund youngster after debut England call-up
5 things to know about Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi
5 things to know about Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru
Fred 5 things to know about Manchester United’s new signing
5 things to know about Nigerian-born Birmingham forward Viv Solomon-Otabor
Callum Hudson-Odoi Sarri says youngster will be part of Chelsea's first team next season
5 things to know about Chelsea hat-trick hero Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Matteo Guendouzi 5 things to know about Arsenal midfielder
Mohamed Salah 5 things to know about Liverpool forward
Mariano Diaz 5 things to know about Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement at Real Madrid

Football

Isaac Success
Alan Shearer blasts Watford players for not passing to Isaac Success
Wilfred Agbonavbare
Kenneth Omeruo pays tribute to former Super Eagles star Wilfred Agbonavbare after coming across a memorial for the late goalkeeper in Spain
Manchester United's Jesse Lingard celebrates his equaliser in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Wednesday
Football Man Utd fight back again but Arsenal extend unbeaten run in four-goal thriller
"I can't wait to play Cristiano Ronaldo," said Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi.
Football Icardi eyes Ronaldo match-up as Inter bid to halt Juventus
X
Advertisement