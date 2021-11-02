RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

'Dinosaur' Warnock to break English management record

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Veteran: Neil Warnock as Cardiff manager in 2019.

Veteran: Neil Warnock as Cardiff manager in 2019. Creator: Ian KINGTON
Veteran: Neil Warnock as Cardiff manager in 2019. Creator: Ian KINGTON

Veteran manager Neil Warnock has shrugged off his "dinosaur" label as he prepares to take charge of a record-breaking 1,602nd match at an English league club on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

The well-travelled 72-year-old, who started coaching in the early 1980s, equalled the record of former Crewe boss Dario Gradi at the weekend, when his Middlesbrough side lost 2-0 to Birmingham in the second-tier Championship.

He will set the new mark for managing clubs in the English leagues when his side travel to Luton on Tuesday. 

Warnock, considered a promotion specialist, often divides opinion among fans.

His aggressive staredown of a television camera before a 2018/19 Premier League game as Cardiff manager became an internet sensation and showed his idiosyncrasies.

He acknowledges his status as a "Marmite" figure, referring to a yeast spread popular in Britain that is used to symbolise something that is either loved or hated, but defended his brand of football.

"I've been called 'Marmite Man' and all sorts -- and that's even your own fans. Some like you, some dislike you," he said.

"When you're my age, you do get labelled -- you're 'dinosaurs' and all that lot, 'long-ball merchants'.

"I look at some of the teams in our league and I've never been as long as them in a million years but because they're young, they don't get criticised."

Warnock's odyssey has taken him from non-league football to the Premier League, achieving promotion to England's top flight with Sheffield United, QPR and Cardiff.

Middlesbrough are 11th in the Championship table but only three points off the play-off places after earning 21 points from 15 league games.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Dinosaur' Warnock to break English management record

'Dinosaur' Warnock to break English management record

Ibrahimovic recalled to Sweden squad for World Cup qualifiers

Ibrahimovic recalled to Sweden squad for World Cup qualifiers

Tottenham appoint Antonio Conte as new manager

Tottenham appoint Antonio Conte as new manager

New Spurs boss Conte has track record of trophies and tirades

New Spurs boss Conte has track record of trophies and tirades

Tottenham appoint Antonio Conte as new manager

Tottenham appoint Antonio Conte as new manager

Winners & Losers from Super Eagles WCQ Squad against Liberia & Cape Verde

Winners & Losers from Super Eagles WCQ Squad against Liberia & Cape Verde

Gernot Rohr’s infatuation with Odion Ighalo will have toxic effects on Super Eagles squad harmony

Gernot Rohr’s infatuation with Odion Ighalo will have toxic effects on Super Eagles squad harmony

Striking Alex Iwobi stat many observers have missed

Striking Alex Iwobi stat many observers have missed

Super Eagles list: The return of Ighalo causes confusion among football-loving Nigerians

Super Eagles list: The return of Ighalo causes confusion among football-loving Nigerians

Trending

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

2022 WCQ: 3 players that may gate-crash Rohr's list ahead of Super Eagles' Liberia, Cape Verde clash

Gernot Rohr

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Antonio Conte led Inter Milan to the 2020/21 Serie A title Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA