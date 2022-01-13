'It takes one outsider to destroy a love affair' - Digne fires parting shot at Rafa Benitez

The French left-back alluded to 'an outsider' ruining his stay at the club while promising that he does not intend to enter a 'war of words with the club following his exit.

Digne has been frozen out of the Everton squad since late November with Benitez preferring to use Ben Godfrey or Seamus Coleman instead of the former Barcelona left-back.

In an emotional farewell note, the 28-year-old stated that he hoped to spend more time at Everton after signing a new contract with the Merseyside club last season.

Digne's emotional tribute to Everton fans

Digne wrote: "Sometimes it only takes one person from outside to destroy a beautiful love affair. From day one the Evertonians have received me with a lot of warm feelings, and I am forever thankful for that. I have loved to be a part of the Everton family.

"Only one year ago I signed a new contract with the ambition of staying in this club for a long time, giving everything for my club, for the development and project, that I believed in - and for the passionate fans.

"My dream was helping the club back where it belongs. Wearing the captain’s armband in some matches always made me proud.

AFP

"Everything must come to an end. I just did not expect it to end this way. What has happened and some things that were said about me in the last month have made me very sad.

"But I will not enter a war on words with anyone. The club doesn’t deserve that, the fans don’t deserve that - and to be honest, I don’t feel that I deserve that.

"There are so many good and decent people in and around Everton who want the best for this club and not only for themselves - and to them, I can only say from my heart: I wish you the best!"

Digne wanted to leave Everton - Benitez

Benitez was defiant in his treatment of the former Paris Saint-Germain player, stating that Digne wanted out of the club and there was nothing he could do about it.

"I had a couple of conversations with him. What do you expect the manager to do when the player says he does not want to be here?" the former Liverpool manager said.