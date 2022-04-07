Maradona’s “Hand of God” shirt set to be sold for more than N2.2 billion

Jidechi Chidiezie
Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona's shirt from the 1986 World Cup, worn during Argentina's 2-1 win over England, is set to be auctioned for more than £4m (N2.17 billion).

The iconic blue away shirt - worn by the Argentine legend as he scored his infamous 'Hand of God' goal against England, is currently owned by former England midfielder Steve Hodge.

Hodge had in November 2020 stated that the shirt, would not be sold after Maradona's death.

The 59-year-old former English midfielder who played in two World Cups for England and won 24 caps, has had the shirt since swapping it with Maradona in the tunnel after Argentina's 2-1 quarter-final victory in 1986.

Hodge claimed in December 2020 that "people were knocking on my door nonstop" and that rumours that he was looking to sell the shirt were untrue. At the time, he said, "I find it disrespectful and totally wrong. It's not for sale. I am not trying to sell it."

The shirt was loaned to the National Football Museum by Hodge and had been there for 20 years. It will now be auctioned at Sotheby's in London, with bidding open from April 20 to May 4.

It is expected to fetch more than £4m.

Maradona's 1986 'Hand of God' shirt

The current record price for a shirt worn during a game is held by New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth's baseball jersey, which sold for £4.4m (N2.39 billion) in 2019.

Maradona is universally regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, having played a pivotal role in Argentina's 1986 World Cup victory in Mexico.

In a glittering club career, he represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys, but it was with Napoli between 1984 and 1991 that he secured his status as the best player of his generation.

He led them to their first Serie A title in 1986-87 and a second in 1989-90. He is also a winner of the UEFA Cup, Coppa Italia, and Italian Super Cup.

Jidechi Chidiezie

