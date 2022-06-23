Maradona's death: 8 people to land in court after heart attack killed Argentine legend

If found guilty, all eight person could get between 8 to 25 years in jail.

The death of the late Argentine star Diego Maradona (L), shook the football world in 2020
Following the death of Argentine footballer Diego Maradona, eight medical professionals are set to be tried in an Argentine court on the grounds of criminal negligence.

The 1986 World Cup winner passed away at the age of 60 in Buenos Aires after a heart attack in November 2020, with a medical panel concluding that his treatment was plagued with "deficiencies and irregularities."

Now, a court has ordered a culpable murder trial, with Maradona's medical team set to take the stand.

Maradona at the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Before his death, a surgery to remove a brain blood clot was carried out on Maradona earlier in November 2020, with the Argentine legend, said to be recuperating at home.

A few days following his passing, Argentine prosecutors opened an inquiry into the medical professionals who treated him after they were alleged to have "inappropriately, deficiently, and recklessly," handled him.

It also concluded that the footballer "would have had a better chance of survival" with adequate treatment in an appropriate medical facility, according to the court ruling.

Leopoldo Luque, the neurosurgeon and personal physician of Maradona, as well as a psychiatrist, a psychologist, two medical professionals, two nursing staff members, and their supervisor, are all accused.

Diego Maradona (R) and his doctor Leopoldo Luque are pictured in Olivos, Argentina on November 11
Each of them has rejected being to blame for his demise.

The trial of all eight defendants will be based on the legal definition of homicide, which is based on negligence committed knowing that it would result in death.

The reason for the legal action is a result of a complaint by two of Maradona's daughters. They expressed concerns over how their father was handled following the brain surgery.

According to Argentina's penal law, the offence carries a punishment of eight to 25 years in prison. The trial has not yet been given a date.

Diego Maradona's personal doctor Leopoldo Luque said the football great was 'very weak, very tired'
Dr Luque cried during a tearful press appearance in November 2020, claiming he had done everything in his power to save the life of a friend.

Maradona, one of the greatest-ever footballers, was Argentina's captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, scoring the famous 'Hand of God' goal against England in the quarter-finals.

He battled cocaine addiction during the second half of his career and was suspended for 15 months in 1991 after testing positive for the substance.

