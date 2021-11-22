RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Maradona's TV Series causes controversy with sex and drugs scenes [Photos]

The Argentine legend was remembered not just for his greatness on the pitch.

Football legend Diego Maradona battled cocaine and alcohol addictions before he died

Former Argentine great Diego Maradona now has a television series that highlights his career at its best, from lifting the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico to his controversial lifestyle off the pitch.

Maradona who died on November 25, 2020, is being remembered almost a year after his tragic passing.

His career is being highlighted in a television series known as Maradona: Blessed Dream.

The series is a 10 part documentary that takes a look at Maradona during his playing days.

Maradona's achievements on the football pitch are well known but in this series, his off-field engagements are highlighted.

The focus of the series is to introduce Maradona as a human not a footballer to an entire generation who did not see him play the game.

Diego Maradona led Argentina to win the world cup Pulse Ghana

The series focusing on his life is packed with controversy, sex, and his involvement with drugs.

The series about Maradona has become a huge hit and is available on the streaming platform Amazon Prime.

It is inspired by the true events of Maradona's life with a bit of dramatization showing his epic highs and lows.

It is a ten-part series and Juan Palomino has the privilege to take on the role of the Argentine maestro.

Palomino participated in some raunchy scenes that have gone viral on social media adding more suspense to those yet to watch the series.

The series about Diego Maradona has some raunchy scenes Pulse Nigeria

The series official trailer has gathered 14million views. It has beat the likes of Bridgerton and Money Heist Part Four that were successful series around the world.

It has been available in 240 countries around the world since it launched on Prime. In 2000, Maradona was portrayed as an overweight drug user who overdosed.

The sex scenes in the series come from some emotional moments involving his relationships and marriage to Claudia Villafane.

A scene from the Diego Maradona's series 'Blessed Dream'. Pulse Nigeria

Maradona is also seen shown as a philanthropist moving his family to a decent accommodation at the age of 15. This was because he became the youngest player ever to play in Argentine First Division.

The Maradona series took ten months to film in five countries and over 100 locations and has become an instant hit.

