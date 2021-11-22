Maradona's TV Series causes controversy with sex and drugs scenes [Photos]

Maradona who died on November 25, 2020, is being remembered almost a year after his tragic passing.

His career is being highlighted in a television series known as Maradona: Blessed Dream.

The series is a 10 part documentary that takes a look at Maradona during his playing days.

Maradona's achievements on the football pitch are well known but in this series, his off-field engagements are highlighted.

The focus of the series is to introduce Maradona as a human not a footballer to an entire generation who did not see him play the game.

The series focusing on his life is packed with controversy, sex, and his involvement with drugs.

The series about Maradona has become a huge hit and is available on the streaming platform Amazon Prime.

It is inspired by the true events of Maradona's life with a bit of dramatization showing his epic highs and lows.

It is a ten-part series and Juan Palomino has the privilege to take on the role of the Argentine maestro.

Palomino participated in some raunchy scenes that have gone viral on social media adding more suspense to those yet to watch the series.

The series official trailer has gathered 14million views. It has beat the likes of Bridgerton and Money Heist Part Four that were successful series around the world.

It has been available in 240 countries around the world since it launched on Prime. In 2000, Maradona was portrayed as an overweight drug user who overdosed.

The sex scenes in the series come from some emotional moments involving his relationships and marriage to Claudia Villafane.

Maradona is also seen shown as a philanthropist moving his family to a decent accommodation at the age of 15. This was because he became the youngest player ever to play in Argentine First Division.