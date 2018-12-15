Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Diego Maradona kicked out of house by girlfriend Rocio Oliva

Argentine legend Diego Maradona kicked out of the house by young girlfriend

Diego Maradona is reportedly having troubles in his relationship with Rocio Oliva.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Diego Maradona and Rocio Oliva play

Diego Maradona and Rocio Oliva

(Sun)

Argentine legend Diego Maradona has been kicked out of the house by young girlfriend Rocio Oliva.

Maradona is known to as an all-time football great following his achievements during the course of his career.

The 58-year-old retired professional is currently managing in Mexico where he has tried to show he can be a top-class boss.

Maradona's 25-yr-old fiancee had arrived Argentina to attend the birthday party of her brother, Luciano play

Maradona's 25-yr-old fiancee had arrived Argentina to attend the birthday party of her brother, Luciano

(101great goals)

 

According to a report by the Sun, Maradona has problems with Rocio who is reported to be 28 years younger than him.

The original report from South America states that things are now at an irreconcilable point where Rocio has now pushed him out of the apartment he acquired for her.

File pic of Diego Maradona and Rocio Oliva. play

File pic of Diego Maradona and Rocio Oliva.

 

The report by Lio Pecoraro and Argentine journalist revealed the state of affairs between Maradona and Rocio on the Todas Las Tardes programme.

On the programme, the journalist stated that Maradona was thrown out but is still adamant and wants the relationship to continue.

Diego and Rocio play

Diego and Rocio

(101 great goals)

 

He said, "The ex-footballer was thrown out of the house he gifted to Rocio in Bella Vista.

"The ex-No10 doesn't want to leave. The relationship between them is finished."

Diego Maradona, here with gilfriend Rocio Oliva, cheered on Argentina in Russia play

Diego Maradona, here with gilfriend Rocio Oliva, cheered on Argentina in Russia

(AFP/File)

 

According to the report, Rocio stated in an ESPN redes show that she is single which the reporter stated that Maradona did not take lightly.

The house acquired by Maradona for Rocio is in Buenos Aires the Argentine capital around the exclusive Bella Vista area.

Rocio was then asked about reports of a Dec. 13 wedding which she denied having knowledge of play

Rocio was then asked about reports of a Dec. 13 wedding which she denied having knowledge of

(101 Great Goals)

 

According to the journalist, a major reason for the breakup may be that Rocio does not want to move from Argentina to Mexico where Maradona works.

No official confirmation about their relationship status has been made by Maradona at the time of this report.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 14-year-old Shola Shoretire makes history for Manchester United as the...bullet
2 Bukayo Saka, Arthur Okonkwo Players of Nigerian descent get contract...bullet
3 Nigeria beat Ghana 4-2 to progress to semifinal of WAFU U20 Cupbullet

Related Articles

Diego Maradona Argentina legend reportedly banned by FIFA
Diego Maradona Football legend's fiancée says a wedding date will 'soon' be set
World Cup 2018 FIFA sends warning to Maradona
Diego Maradona Argentine football legend pops multiple enhancement drugs before sex with 23 yr-old lover
Super Eagles Maradona is still mad at Nigeria's win over Argentina
Diego Maradona Trump denies football icon passage to America

Football

Wilfred Ndidi
Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi makes final shortlist for CAF’s Youth Player of the Year
Dominic Dukudod
Former Kano Pillars player Dominic Dukudod slumps and dies during pre-season game
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has had an injury-blighted season
Football De Bruyne's injury woe could be blessing in disguise, says Guardiola
Liverpool are 16 points clear of Manchester United in the Premier League thanks to the improvements made under Jurgen Klopp
Football How Liverpool left Man Utd trailing in their wake
X
Advertisement