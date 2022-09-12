'Diego is a Wolf' - Former Chelsea striker joins Wolverhampton Wanderers

The 33-year-old Spain International won two Premier League titles with Chelsea during his time in England.

After three years with Chelsea, Costa returned to Spain with Atlético Madrid and later joined Brazilian outfit Atlético Mineiro.

Costa returns to the Premier League after signing a deal with Wolves until the end of the 2022/23 season, subject to international clearance.

Pulse Nigeria

Costa on joining Wolves

Costa was unveiled with a viral video on social media holding Wolves with chains.

In a message on the official Wolves website, Costa explained his decision to return to the Premier League.

He said, “It’s a first-class club with very good players who know how to play football, and having the chance to play in the Premier League again was the main thing.

“Obviously, the club influenced my decision, especially knowing I will be able to adapt a lot more easily here not only from a technical point of view, the quality of the players but also from the fact that a lot of the players are Portuguese and that will make my transition that much smoother.

“It wasn't in the best terms possible on accounts of a player’s injury which, unfortunately, I can only wish him nothing but the best for him.

Pulse Nigeria

“But when he [Bruno Lage] told me about returning to the Premier League since this a championship I have related to quite a bit, always liked it and followed.