PREMIER LEAGUE

'Diego is a Wolf' - Former Chelsea striker joins Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Diego Costa returns to the Premier League as Wolves unveil former Chelsea striker.

Former Chelsea striker joins Wolverhampton Wanderers
Former Chelsea striker joins Wolverhampton Wanderers

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has completed a move to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Recommended articles

The 33-year-old Spain International won two Premier League titles with Chelsea during his time in England.

After three years with Chelsea, Costa returned to Spain with Atlético Madrid and later joined Brazilian outfit Atlético Mineiro.

Costa returns to the Premier League after signing a deal with Wolves until the end of the 2022/23 season, subject to international clearance.

Diego Costa won two Premier League titles with Chelsea during his time in England.
Diego Costa won two Premier League titles with Chelsea during his time in England. Pulse Nigeria

Costa was unveiled with a viral video on social media holding Wolves with chains.

In a message on the official Wolves website, Costa explained his decision to return to the Premier League.

He said, “It’s a first-class club with very good players who know how to play football, and having the chance to play in the Premier League again was the main thing.

“Obviously, the club influenced my decision, especially knowing I will be able to adapt a lot more easily here not only from a technical point of view, the quality of the players but also from the fact that a lot of the players are Portuguese and that will make my transition that much smoother.

“It wasn't in the best terms possible on accounts of a player’s injury which, unfortunately, I can only wish him nothing but the best for him.

Diego Costa to take on reigning Premier League champions Manchester City
Diego Costa to take on reigning Premier League champions Manchester City Pulse Nigeria

“But when he [Bruno Lage] told me about returning to the Premier League since this a championship I have related to quite a bit, always liked it and followed.

Costa is expected to make his Premier League return when Wolves take on reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in their next fixture on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Bad news for Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq

Bad news for Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq

'Something unique' - Why Wolves signed former Chelsea striker Diego Costa

'Something unique' - Why Wolves signed former Chelsea striker Diego Costa

'Diego is a Wolf' - Former Chelsea striker joins Wolverhampton Wanderers

'Diego is a Wolf' - Former Chelsea striker joins Wolverhampton Wanderers

'Dream big & send God the bill' - Remo Stars hero reacts to historic goal

'Dream big & send God the bill' - Remo Stars hero reacts to historic goal

'I felt at home'- Thomas Tuchel isn't taking the sack well, he's devastated

'I felt at home'- Thomas Tuchel isn't taking the sack well, he's devastated

FIFA 23: Mbappe, Van Dijk and Pedri headline first batch of Ratings Reveal

FIFA 23: Mbappe, Van Dijk and Pedri headline first batch of Ratings Reveal

Trending

Why Todd Boehly fired Thomass Tuchel
REVEALED

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Samir Nasri has slammed Paul Pogba after admitting to 'witchcraft' use

Ex-French footballer lambasts Paul Pogba after witchcraft confession, labels him as 'fake Muslim'

Henry says Taribo is the toughest player he ever played against

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry questions why ex-Super Eagles star Taribo West is always on his back

Osaze (m) in a match for Nigeria against France at the 2014 World Cup

Ex-Super Eagles star Peter Odemwingie picks up a new career