Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and also African’s greatest scorer in the World Cup with six goals.

However, recently former Black Stars assistant coach Herve Renard described him as a lazy player, despite naming him in his all-time African best players he has ever coached.

But Asamoah Gyan rejected the lazy player tag and said he does his hard work on the field.

Asamoah Gyan and Avram Grant

Avram Grant who in an interview stated that Asamoah Gyan’s biggest mistake was his decision to leave the Premier League and added that Didier Drogba told him that Asamoah Gyan could have done better than what he achieved as a footballer.

"Asamoah Gyan had one of the biggest qualities I have ever seen in my life because he has everything as a striker," Grant who coached Gyan between 2014 and 2017 told 443gh.

"He has the passion to score, he can score with his feet [and] his head. He is very good mentally. I'm sure you remember the 2015 Afcon game against Algeria - the goal he scored in the last minute.

"I think his biggest mistake was not staying in the Premier League. He could have stayed because I think if he [did], he would have been considered as one of the best strikers.

"I spoke to Didier Drogba not long ago and he told me Asamoah Gyan is one of his favourites and he could have achieved more.

"I think it was a mistake moving from the Premier League but we all make mistakes when we are young.

"He should have stayed in the Premier League. There are not many strikers with his qualities."

Avram Grant was the skipper of the Black Stars during Avram Grant’s tenure with Ghana as head coach from 2014 to 2017.

Under the 56-year-old Ghana reached the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, but lost on penalties to Ivory Coast.