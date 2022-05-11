CHELSEA

Didier Drogba praises Sam Kerr following comparisons to himself after freak goal

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has credited Australia women's striker Sam Kerr, after her outrageous goal against Manchester United earned her comparisons to the African legend

Chelsea women's striker Sam Kerr earned comparisons to Blues legend Didier Drogba following stunning strike against Manchester United
Chelsea women's striker Sam Kerr earned comparisons to Blues legend Didier Drogba following stunning strike against Manchester United

Chelsea striker Samantha Kerr was the man of the match as the Blues won their third successive Women’s Super League title over the weekend.

Recommended articles
Sam Kerr was immense for Chelsea as they defeated Manchester United to seal a consecutive WSL title over the weekend
Sam Kerr was immense for Chelsea as they defeated Manchester United to seal a consecutive WSL title over the weekend Imago

The 28-year-old prolific Australian scored two remarkable goals during her side’s 4-2 victory against Manchester United.

Her second goal was particularly incredible stealing the show ultimately.

Kerr, with her back to goal, controlled the ball on her chest, turned, and then volleyed it into the back of the net in a typical Didier Drogba fashion.

Chelsea fans were quick to point out the similarities between a goal scored by the Ivorian legend against Everton and Kerr's stunning strike.

The Ivorian legend's against Everton in 2006 is one of his most famous, similar to Kerr's latest strike but unlike Kerr, the Ivorian let the ball bounce before hitting it on the half-volley.

Didier Drogba Ig story
Didier Drogba Ig story Didier Drogba/Instagram

Kerr shared a video comparing the two goals on her Instagram, and also received a reply from the Blues legend himself.

The Premier league legend shared Kerr's video on his Instagram story with the caption: “Harder than mine, Sam Kerr What a season!!! Congrats CHAMP ”.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba
Chelsea legend Didier Drogba AFP

Drogba had scored 104 times in 254 appearances for The Blues recording multiple success and sealing his status as a club legend.

Sam Kerr looks poised to becoming a Chelsea legend.

Chelsea women's striker Sam Kerr poses with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah after both won the FWA Player of the year awards this season
Chelsea women's striker Sam Kerr poses with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah after both won the FWA Player of the year awards this season Imago

Since joining the Blues in 2020, the classy 28-year-old striker has scored 46 goals in 42 appearances in the Women’s Super League.

Kerr also scored 20 goals this season, securing the Golden Boot for the second campaign in a row as well as winning the Chelsea women's player of the year.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Uyo will this May, join the list of Nigerian cities to have hosted a CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup final

    6 Nigerian stadiums asides Godswill Akpabio have hosted CAF CL, CC finals

  • Chelsea women's striker Sam Kerr earned comparisons to Blues legend Didier Drogba following stunning strike against Manchester United

    Didier Drogba praises Sam Kerr following comparisons to himself after freak goal

  • West Ham have offered Declan Rice an incredible eight-year contract

    West Ham offer Declan Rice 'incredible' 8 year contract

Recommended articles

6 Nigerian stadiums asides Godswill Akpabio have hosted CAF CL, CC finals

6 Nigerian stadiums asides Godswill Akpabio have hosted CAF CL, CC finals

Didier Drogba praises Sam Kerr following comparisons to himself after freak goal

Didier Drogba praises Sam Kerr following comparisons to himself after freak goal

'Go back to your 3rd World country' - WNBA star Liz Cambage accused of igniting fight against Nigeria's D'Tigress

'Go back to your 3rd World country' - WNBA star Liz Cambage accused of igniting fight against Nigeria's D'Tigress

West Ham offer Declan Rice 'incredible' 8 year contract

West Ham offer Declan Rice 'incredible' 8 year contract

NFF deny knowledge of rumoured Nigeria coach announcement

NFF deny knowledge of rumoured Nigeria coach announcement

Nigerian star Gabe Nnamdi Vincent shoots Miami Heat to a landslide win against the 76ers in Game 5

Nigerian star Gabe Nnamdi Vincent shoots Miami Heat to a landslide win against the 76ers in Game 5

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Blame Yaya Toure and his babalawo' - Reactions as Benzema and Rodrygo help Real Madrid kill Guardiola's Champions League dream

Yaya Toure is to blame for Guardiola's Manchester City losing to Real Madrid

3 famous curses in football history

Famous football curses
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles goalkeeper set to wed his fiancée this weekend

Super Eagles goalkeepers John Noble and Maduka Okoye
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' throwback pictures.