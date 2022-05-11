Didier Drogba praises Sam Kerr following comparisons to himself after freak goal

Imago

The 28-year-old prolific Australian scored two remarkable goals during her side’s 4-2 victory against Manchester United.

Her second goal was particularly incredible stealing the show ultimately.

Kerr, with her back to goal, controlled the ball on her chest, turned, and then volleyed it into the back of the net in a typical Didier Drogba fashion.

Chelsea fans were quick to point out the similarities between a goal scored by the Ivorian legend against Everton and Kerr's stunning strike.

The Ivorian legend's against Everton in 2006 is one of his most famous, similar to Kerr's latest strike but unlike Kerr, the Ivorian let the ball bounce before hitting it on the half-volley.

Didier Drogba/Instagram

Kerr shared a video comparing the two goals on her Instagram, and also received a reply from the Blues legend himself.

The Premier league legend shared Kerr's video on his Instagram story with the caption: “Harder than mine, Sam Kerr What a season!!! Congrats CHAMP ”.

AFP

Drogba had scored 104 times in 254 appearances for The Blues recording multiple success and sealing his status as a club legend.

Sam Kerr looks poised to becoming a Chelsea legend.

Imago

Since joining the Blues in 2020, the classy 28-year-old striker has scored 46 goals in 42 appearances in the Women’s Super League.