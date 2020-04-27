Reports showed that former players unanimously voted for Sory halting Drogba’s ambition of leading the federation.

All eleven out of fourteen members of the Association of Former Ivorian Footballers who participated in the voting exercise via video conferencing endorsed Sory Diabate for the top job.

The remaining three, however, abstained from the exercise.

Drogba and Idriss Diallo, who is Vice-President of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) in charge of Marketing and Promotion Commission received no votes.

Sory will, hence, replace Augustin Sidy Diallo, current Ivorian Football Federation president.