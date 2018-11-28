Pulse.ng logo
Dickson Etuhu faces 6 years in Swedish prison for match-fixing

Former Super Eagles midfielder Dickson Etuhu faces 6 years in Swedish prison for match-fixing

Etuhu allegedly tried to bribe his own club goalkeeper and has been charged with match-fixing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dickson Etuhu play Former Super Eagles midfielder Dickson Etuhu faces 6 years in Swedish prison for match-fixing (Petter Nilsson/Ombrello via Getty Images)

Former Super Eagles midfielder Dickson Etuhu is facing a maximum sentence of six years in a Swedish prison for match-fixing.

Etuhu who has 33 caps for the Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Thursday, November 29 go on trial at the Stockholm District Court for match-fixing.

Dickson Etuhu play Etuhu allegedly tried to bribe his team's goalkeeper ahead of a game in Sweden (Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello via Getty Images)

The former Manchester City and Fulham midfielder has been charged with trying to bribe his club’s goalkeeper Kenny Stamatopoulos to fix a game between his former club AIK and IFK Gothenburg.

According to a 473-page pre-trial protocol which was obtained by Reuters, it was Stamatopoulos who reported Etuhu to AIK, claiming that he has been approached by the midfielder and another man to fix the game which was later postponed.

Gross bribery carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison in Sweden.

Etuhu denies

The 36-year-old who spent two years at AIK has however denied the charge insisting that his former teammate misunderstood the conversation.

"I respect everyone's opinion, but the facts remain the same - it never happened ... It's unbelievable that an ordinary conversation with a friend can lead to something like this," Etuhu told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

This is not the first time Etuhu is having a run-in with the law in Sweden.

In November 2015, the midfielder was arrested in November 2015 for an alleged scuffle with security guards and police officers outside a nightclub.

He was later cleared of assault charges by a district court in Stockholm.

Dickson Etuhu play Dickson Etuhu has 33 caps for the Super Eagles of Nigeria (Getty Images)

 

Before his stint in Sweden, Etuhu spent 14 years playing in England with the likes of Manchester City Sunderland, Fulham and Norwich.

The 33-year-old midfielder first played for the Super Eagles in 2007 and went on to represent Nigeria in two African Cup of Nations (2008 and 2010) and the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

