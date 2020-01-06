Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru has finally made a return to Galatasaray in a loan deal to end his misery six-month stay at Monaco.

Onyekuru spent the 2018/2019 season at Galatasaray before he moved to Monaco in a permanent move.

The 22-year-old, however, failed to make his mark in France where he struggled for game time.

Henry Onyekuru played only four leagues games at Monaco where he struggled (Instagram/Henry Onyekuru) Instagram

Onkekuru could only manage four league games for Monaco with his last outing in September. He never got quite settled in Monaco when he first joined. He got injured early on and could not garner any momentum to make any sort of impact at the club.

To get his career back on track, the Nigeria international has returned back to Galatasaray where he thrived last season with 16 goals in all competitions to win the Super Lig and Turkish Cup double.

‘Welcome home’ Galatasary wrote on Twitter to welcome the forward back to the club before introducing his squad number, 70.

“I am so happy to announce 🗣Gala I’m Home! Ready to give all I have to help finish the season strong,” Onyekuru wrote on Instagram.

Although it’s for the short term, Galatasaray are set to make an offer for the forward in the summer. The Yellow-Reds wanted to keep him after last season but they could not afford the asking price of Everton who wanted to outrightly sell the forward to recoup money after a busy summer.