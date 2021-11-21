Dessers' transfer to Genk is a waste of time, but he's reinventing himself at Feyenoord

Cyril arrived at Genk on the back of an impressive season with Dutch side, Heracles Almelo, in the 2019-20 campaign, where he finished as the league’s top scorer.

However, things never happened well for him at Genk and was limited to few appearances, before he was declared surplus to requirement by the technical crew, led by John van den Brom.

Feyernood took the risk and brought the Nigerian forward back to the Netherlands in a loan deal with an option to buy.

With just a few months into the 2020-21 season, Dessers and Feyernood are already looking like a marriage made in heaven .

Joining a big club like Feyenoord gave him the drive and the right motivation he was lacking under John van den Brom at Genk.

In addition, he is working with Arne Slot, who is one of the best managers in the Dutch Eredivisie, in the last few years and also has a history of getting the best out of his strikers.

After working with Arne Slot for a few months, Dessers has found his passion for the game and he is already looking like his old self again.

This season, Dessers has scored eight times in 12 matches under Arse Slot, despite not being a starter for Feyenoord.

The striker has scored four times as second substitute - including the late winner against Sparta Rotherham, Union Berlin and Az Alkmaar .

He also scored four goals in a warm up game against FC Utrecht last weekend, to prove his form under the Dutchman is not a fluke .

With his performance at the moment, it is safe to say , Arne Slot has reinvented the striker and successfully pulled out Genk's misery .

The relationship with Genk was a total waste of time, and should do everything possible to force his way out of the club and remain with Feyenoord.

Olawale Quadry is a Mass Communication graduate, creative writer and pundit with eight years of experience and deep knowledge of Nigerian sports. He has previously written for SL10, South Africa, TribaI Football and Opera News. Follow him on Twitter @QualityQuadry

