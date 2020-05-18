Super Falcons star Desire Oparanozie has announced that she won’t be renewing her contract with French side Guingamp and will be leaving for another adventure after six years.

Oparanozie made this announcement on her social media pages with a video.

“After six fantastic seasons playing in France for En Avant Guingamp, I won't continue with them for the next season. I will be starting a new chapter,” she said in the video.

“So I want to use the opportunity to thank everyone at the club, board members, coaching crew, teammate, the staff and most importantly the fans thank you for those amazing years.”

The 26-year-old did not reveal where she will be playing next and told fans to ‘stay tuned for the next update’.

The Nigeria international joined the French club in 2014 after a brief spell with at Turkish women's top-flight side Ataşehir Belediyespor.

In her six years at the club, the forward scored more than 45 goals in 106 appearances.

She was made captain for the 2019-20 season, leading them to a French Women's Cup semi-final before the season was suspended and then cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oparanozie started her career in Nigeria where she first played for Bayelsa Queens and Delta Queens before she moved to Europe.

In Europe, she first played with Lüleburgaz 39 Spor in Turkey before she moved to Russia to play for Rossiyanka.

In 2013 she joined German club Wolfsburg before she returned to Turkey to play for Ataşehir Belediyespor from where she joined Guingamp.

Her only club career titles have come in Nigeria where she won two Nigerian Women's )Championship titles (2011 and 2012) with Delta Queens.