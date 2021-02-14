Nigerian women football enthusiasts and the player herself have questioned ex-captain Desire Oparanozie's omission from the Super Falcons squad for a tournament in Turkey.

In his first assignment as Super Falcons boss, American coach Randy Waldrum left out Oparanozie from the squad for the Gold City Tournament to be held from Monday, February 14 to Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been accused of being behind her omission.

"Oparanozie is in great form. She hasn't retired. Why is she not on this team," Nigerian sports media personality Tega Onojaife asked on Twitter.

"I am only trying to get some answers here. Is it possible that an in-form player and one who has won the Captain's armband will be dropped from a team without explanation?

"Dear Amaju Pinnick, I have heard whispers that Oparanozie is being punished for speaking out against your administration and her exclusion from international duty is beginning to lend credence to these claims. We would like to hear from you. Thank you."

"I really can't understand the omission. She's in good form, others in Europe were invited. She's one of Nigeria's foremost strikers. Who made the list? And why was she dropped?" Ngozi Ezeuduma, who is a Head of Sports team at Nigerian Info, also asked on Twitter.

In truth, Oparanozie was one of the most vocal players in the Super Falcons squad when they had a sit-in protest for unpaid bonuses and allowances at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

The Dijon of France striker once alleged that they took the Super Falcons' captain armband from her because of her role in that protest.

"So, that was part of the problems and some of them swore that 'we are not going to have this. She is…I mean, we can't control her' and all of that," the Nigerian forward told Busy Buddies in a June 2020 interview.

NFF deny accusation

The NFF have however come out to deny that they are behind her omission from the squad.

"Oparanozie is still part of the team's plans and her non-inclusion has nothing to do with that protest in France because she was not the only one involved," NFF's Director of Communications Ademola Olajire told BBC Sport Africa.

"Selection of players is predominantly the prerogative of the coaches and not the NFF.

"She remains an important member of the women's national side. I think she will just have to keep working on her game and, if she gets the opportunity, then push for a consistent selection."

Oparanozie is, however not pleased with Olajire's remark and took to Twitter to call out the NFF.

"'Work on my game and push for consistent selection'. Those ones who's been without club for over a year now, how many of their games did they work on over the past one year to merit their inclusion? When we're spoilt for choice. Look for another lie," she said.

Super Falcons squad

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (C.D. Pozoalbense, Spain); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Edo Queens).

Defenders: Onome Ebi; Glory Ogbonna (Edo Queens); Osinachi Ohale (Madrid CFF, Spain); Mariam Ibrahim (Nasarawa Amazons); Chidinma Okeke (Madrid CFF, Spain); Habeebat Akinwande (FC Robo).

Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Esther Sunday (ALG SPOR, Turkey); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna, Sweden); Antoinette Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskilstuna, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Patricia George (Sands FC, Germany).

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Uchenna Kanu (Linkopings, Sweden); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Francisca Ordega; Chinwendu Ihezuo; Gift Monday (FC Robo); Charity Adule (SD Eibar, Spain).