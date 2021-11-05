Derby Della Madonnina and the battle of Manchester are among the 4 games you cannot miss this weekend

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Manchester United welcome Manchester City to the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday lunchtime.

The highly-anticipated Manchester derby is the stand-out fixture in the Premier League scheduled to take place at Old Trafford.

This week, one manager is certainly under more pressure than his counterpart even though the bitter rivals are separated in the table by two places and three points.

There was pressure on Ole Gunnar Solksjaer last weekend but so in North London prevailed comfortably. Defeat however in the Manchester derby may lead the hierarchy at Old Trafford to revisit the humiliation suffered by rivals Liverpool a fortnight ago.

Two positive results against Tottenham Hotspur and against Atalanta in midweek put Manchester United in a better position and will be confident as Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to goal-scoring form.

For Manchester City, in the Champions League Pep Guardiola's side responded in ideal fashion against Club Brugge following a defeat to Crystal Palace. City are without a win in four Premier League Manchester derbies and will aim to change that in their pursuit of a sixth crown.

Rennes vs. Lyon

The French Ligue 1 is not all about Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and their adventures with Paris Saint-Germain.

A battle between fourth and fifth in France is one that should be an exciting affair. Jeremy Doku and Jeremy Gelin are sidelined with injuries while Jonas Martin is banned.

In the first half of the season, Martin Terrier, who has been producing fine performance and facing his former teammates is likely to prove a handful.

Rennes fans should have optimism ahead of Sunday’s clash against Lyon as they previously beat league leaders PSG earlier in the season.

Lyon are likely to stick to their attacking style of play as they aim to build on a 2-1 win over Lens which makes this fixture the most entertaining in France this weekend.

Milan vs. Inter

In Italy, it is the Derby della Madonnina on Matchday 12. Milan and Inter take on each other at the Stadio San Siro (Giuseppe Meazza).

Both teams come into this fixture with contrasting fortunes, Inter Milan with a win while Milan suffered a loss in mid-week.

With ten wins and one draw in the process, the Rossoneri have been impressive in the first half of the season. Inter on the other hand face an uphill battle in the race to defend their crown which makes this game one not to miss.

Betis vs Sevilla

The Seville derby takes place at the Estadio Benito Villamarin this weekend. Betis and Sevilla go head to head in the Spanish La Liga and there will be fireworks.

The local derby will be anything but a walk in the park for the hosts who are eyeing their fourth consecutive home win in Primera Division

Moroccan striker En Nesyri should be recalled to the starting XI as Julen Lopetegui’s men will go for a win in Sunday’s derby.