RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Dennis leads top Nigerian performances from the weekend

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Pulse Contributor

Which Super Eagles flourished across Europe over the last few days?

Chidera Ejuke (Instagram/Chidera Ejuke)
Chidera Ejuke (Instagram/Chidera Ejuke)

Chidera Ejuke

Recommended articles

After netting the winner in CSKA Moscow’s 1-0 success against Ural Yekaterinburg last weekend, Ejuke’s strike 11 minutes after half-time against Krylya Sovetov Samara aided the hosts’ comeback 3-1 win.

The wide attacker has now netted in successive games for the first time since May, taking his domestic tally to four strikes this term.

Be that as it may, the challengers remain three points adrift of Zenit at the top of the table.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Instagram/Taiwo Awoniyi)
Taiwo Awoniyi (Instagram/Taiwo Awoniyi) Instagram

Taiwo Awoniyi

Another strike for Union Berlin was Awoniyi’s seventh in the Bundesliga, although they couldn’t get a win at Stuttgart on Sunday evening.

The frontman’s strike means he’s surpassed his tally from the last two seasons combined and he’s contributed to over half of the Iron Ones’ goals this term.

With Bayern Munich to come next week, will the red-hot Awoniyi score in four straight Bundesliga matches for the first time?

Emmanuel Dennis (Instagram/Watford)
Emmanuel Dennis (Instagram/Watford) Instagram

Emmanuel Dennis

Watford had never picked up a win at Goodison Park — losing 13 and drawing twice in 15 games — and when they fell 2-1 behind just after the hour, it seemed like business as usual.

However, second-half substitute Dennis came up trumps in an unexpected turnaround that saw Claudio Ranieri’s men thrash the Toffees 5-2.

The frontman assisted a pair of goals for Joshua King before netting his first strike in over a month to seal an unprecedented success.

Watford move to 14th in the Premier League following the storming success on Merseyside.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A lot for coach Waldrum to ponder as Nigeria scraps Ghana out of the AWCON 22 race

A lot for coach Waldrum to ponder as Nigeria scraps Ghana out of the AWCON 22 race

How Bayelsa United capitulated in Sfax and crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup

How Bayelsa United capitulated in Sfax and crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup

Dennis leads top Nigerian performances from the weekend

Dennis leads top Nigerian performances from the weekend

Disappointing Nigerian performances over the weekend

Disappointing Nigerian performances over the weekend

Dennis leads top Nigerian performances from the weekend

Dennis leads top Nigerian performances from the weekend

Unstoppable Taiwo Awoniyi looks to end Union Berlin’s Stuttgart blues

Unstoppable Taiwo Awoniyi looks to end Union Berlin’s Stuttgart blues

Mediocrity setting in at Barca as Clasico leaves them adrift in La Liga

Mediocrity setting in at Barca as Clasico leaves them adrift in La Liga

Onyeka will be key to limiting Leicester city threat.

Onyeka will be key to limiting Leicester city threat.

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire: expert

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire: expert

Trending

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowski reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

Robert Lewandowski spoke to Pulse Sports' Steve Dede about his favourite music and other stuff

Robert Lewandowski reminisces about the time Nigerian striker Emmanuel Olisadebe fired Polonia Warsaw to their first Polish Championship in 54 years [Pulse Exclusive]

Robert Lewandowski recalls his earliest memory of Emmanuel Olisadebe

Ronaldo saves Man Utd again as Chelsea and Bayern cruise

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Manchester United's winning goal against Atalanta Creator: Paul ELLIS