Dennis leads top Nigerian performances from the weekend

After netting the winner in CSKA Moscow’s 1-0 success against Ural Yekaterinburg last weekend, Ejuke’s strike 11 minutes after half-time against Krylya Sovetov Samara aided the hosts’ comeback 3-1 win.

The wide attacker has now netted in successive games for the first time since May, taking his domestic tally to four strikes this term.

Be that as it may, the challengers remain three points adrift of Zenit at the top of the table.

Taiwo Awoniyi

Another strike for Union Berlin was Awoniyi’s seventh in the Bundesliga, although they couldn’t get a win at Stuttgart on Sunday evening.

The frontman’s strike means he’s surpassed his tally from the last two seasons combined and he’s contributed to over half of the Iron Ones’ goals this term.

With Bayern Munich to come next week, will the red-hot Awoniyi score in four straight Bundesliga matches for the first time?

Emmanuel Dennis

Watford had never picked up a win at Goodison Park — losing 13 and drawing twice in 15 games — and when they fell 2-1 behind just after the hour, it seemed like business as usual.

However, second-half substitute Dennis came up trumps in an unexpected turnaround that saw Claudio Ranieri’s men thrash the Toffees 5-2.

The frontman assisted a pair of goals for Joshua King before netting his first strike in over a month to seal an unprecedented success.

Watford move to 14th in the Premier League following the storming success on Merseyside.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

