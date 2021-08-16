Dennis, Iwobi & Onyeka: Key incidents as the Premier League returned

The Nigeria trio were instrumental in Watford, Everton and Brentford winning their opening games of the new Premier League season.

Following victories over Aston Villa, Southampton and Arsenal, we look at reasons to give the West African triumvirate credit after solid showings in gameweek one.

Emmanuel Dennis

Despite reservations over the striker’s attitude, Watford boss Xisco opted to stat the former Club Brugge frontman against Aston Villa at Vicarage Road.

Dennis came up trumps in the encounter, scoring one and assisting Ismaila Sarr as the Hornets claimed a 3-2 win.

In addition to scoring on his debut, the central striker was involved in nine shot-creating actions and had three key passes before his 67-minute replacement.

He was also involved in two goal-creating actions, no player on either side had more, to cap off an impressive showing before his withdrawal through injury.

“If you look at our squad, we are full of energy and I am very happy for the win because we have been working hard together in pre-season, so I am happy we gave the fans a good performance and they have gone home smiling,” the delighted forward remarked after the match.

“I am very happy we started in a good way.”

Xisco then praised the Nigerian’s combination with Sarr: “The most important thing is the team understands each other,” Munoz told the club’s official website. “We tried to create space for (Emmanuel) Dennis and [Ismaila] Sarr. It was a brilliant game as we could’ve scored more.

“We know how well he [Sarr] can play, and we know he is a top player. If he has space, he can beat anyone. I think Sarr, Dennis, and [Ken] Sema understand how to attack the space, especially today [Saturday].”

Alex Iwobi

The attacking midfielder was left out of Rafael Benitez’s debut as Everton boss but came on to make a difference as the Toffees recorded a comeback win over Southampton.

Having found themselves a goal down after 22 minutes, goals from Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin helped to erase Adam Armstrong’s first-half strike.

Benitez’s introduction of Iwobi helped in the eventual 3-1 win with the Super Eagle assisting Doucoure and having a hand in the third as well after slipping Richarlison through.

Despite playing for just 21 minutes, the ex-Arsenal man was involved in two shot-creating actions and as many goal-creating actions, the latter ranking highest in the Everton side.

Frank Onyeka

The former Midtjylland midfielder played for 80 minutes on his Premier League debut as Brentford recorded a historic 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium on Friday.

Onyeka was particularly solid in the first 45, where he was involved in a couple of moves leading to shot attempts—outdone by only Bryan Mbeumo’s three SCAs.

In total, the Nigerian was one of the Bees’ top pressers, completed three progressive passes — only two players had higher — and seemed to surge into the box intermittently, a facet of his game that will interest observers for the remainder of the campaign.

He deserved the standing ovation when he walked off the pitch, a sentiment shared by Karen Carney, who was on duty for the Premier League World Feed commentary.

"He has done well, made forward passing runs, earned him a standing ovation. Solid first performance from him," Carney stated.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

Follow him on Twitter @theReal_SeyE

-----