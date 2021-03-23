Odion Ighalo has spent time in European clubs, along with the Chinese Super League and, most recently, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Young star Victor Osimhen is making waves in Serie A, while Wilfred Ndidi is developing well in the Premier League.

For Emmanuel Dennis, another promising young footballer from Nigeria, finding his footing in the German Bundesliga and Belgian Pro League has been a bit more difficult. Though not without talent, it seems Dennis has struggled to acclimate to his latest team, FC Köln.

Previously, it was thought Belgian Club Brugge would transfer him to the Premier League rather than the Bundesliga. Since missing the transfer window, Dennis will have more time to develop his talents in the Bundesliga and wait for a future trade.

Though also one of the most bet-on football leagues for analysts who offer wagers on all major competitions, the Premier League has a more level playing field. The Bundesliga tends to be top-heavy, with clubs like Bayern with 29 titles and both Borussia sides with 5 each. However, with rumors swirling that Dennis may be difficult to manage off-field, his appeal for other major clubs could diminish.

Commanding Attention at Brugge

In 2016, Dennis’ strong record in the Ukrainian Premier League with Zorya Luhansk helped attract attention from the Premier League’s Manchester City and an unnamed Bundesliga team.

Ultimately, Dennis joined the Belgian Pro League Club Brugge in 2017, signing a four-year deal worth €1.2 million. In no time, Dennis proved his worth as a powerful striker, netting goals in his first games and making himself an indispensable offensive talent. In 2019, he evened out a match against Real Madrid for a 2-2 draw in UEFA Champions League.

However, behind the scenes, rumors abounded regarding the young player’s attitude. When plays didn’t go as planned, Dennis was noticed to get angry with teammates or officials. Though many leading athletes have a passion that can border on antagonistic, sports like football rely on teamwork at every level.

In particular, the striker’s role is to push for more offensive action and lead the midfield into an attack. A bit of bullheadedness, especially from a young player, can sometimes be a sign that the drive to win is there.

However, staff at Club Brugge have been discouraged by Dennis’ pessimistic attitude, as the player has been seen shouting at teammates and showing visible signs of frustration while on the field. He has also faced disciplinary action, most recently in November 2020 before he was traded on loan to Bundesliga FC Köln.

INSERT IMAGE >>> https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/05/07/15/38/flag-2292792_1280.png >>> Photo

Dennis faces trouble in Bundesliga. [unsplash]

On Loan to Köln

Though noted for his attitude problems, Dennis has had one thing working in his favor since joining Brugge: his ability to net goals. However, after a dry spell during the 2020-21 season, Dennis was traded to FC Köln.

With Bundesliga pockets emptying quickly, all players are under a microscope—especially those that have commanded a larger loan or trade agreement. Unfortunately for Dennis, his dry spell has followed him to the Bundesliga, where he’s failed to score in his first seven appearances so far in 2021.

Head coach for FC Köln, Markus Gisdol, has spoken publicly about Dennis’ lack of playing time, now that the Nigerian striker has been seen riding the bench in multiple games. With appearances coming later in each match, Gisdol stated plainly in a recent interview with Bild that he wasn’t ‘100% satisfied’ with Dennis’ performance.

Currently, FC Köln is ranked 14th in the Bundesliga, only two slots from relegation 25 matches into the 2020-21 season. With only nine more matches before the season ends, Dennis may be able to salvage his reputation by netting goals and helping prevent FC Köln from relegation. After years in the Belgian Pro League and multiple UEFA appearances, Dennis clearly has the talent to excel in European football—but does he have the right attitude?

