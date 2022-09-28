Denmark to play with blank jerseys at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in protest of Qatar

Hummel posted pictures of the first and second jerseys which will be sported in Qatar by Denmark with unusually understated features.

The pictures were posted on Hummel’s official social media platforms along with a statement explaining the rationale behind it as a protest against the human rights record of Qatar.

Hummel takes a stand

Hummel released two strongly-worded statements to explain each Denmark jersey without holding back.

“With the Danish national team’s new jerseys, we wanted to send a dual message. They are not only inspired by Euro 92, paying tribute to Denmark’s greatest football success, but also a protest against Qatar and its human rights record,” Hummel said in the statement.

The rest of the statement read, “That’s why we’ve toned down all the details for Denmark’s new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons. We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives. We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.”

“We believe that sport should bring people together. And when it doesn’t, we want to make a statement,” the statement on the red home kit rounded up.

“The colour of mourning”

The second jersey also comes with its own unique statement and explanation from Hummel, in justification of the unusual concept.

“The colour of mourning. The perfect colour for Denmark's third shirt for this year’s World Cup.