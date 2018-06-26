Denmark-France stalemate 'worst World Cup game ever'

news

Football fans across the globe reacted with humour and anger at the "worst World Cup game ever" as Denmark and France played out the first 0-0 of the tournament on Tuesday.

France got the point they needed to clinch top spot in Group C and Denmark also qualified for the last 16 in a soporific affair.

But that did not stop the French fans watching in Moscow jeering their own team's lack of ambition, while on social media the reaction was more rabid.

Gary Lineker, the former England striker and now a BBC television presenter, stuck to the facts, tweeting: "The 37/38th game of the World Cup between France and Denmark is the first goalless draw of the tournament.

"A record that surely will never be beaten."

Most others were far less charitable.

"Wow! This Denmark-France game is officially the worst match of this World Cup!! Feel bad for the people who actually took time off work and paid to watch this nonsense," one outraged observer, in India, wrote on Twitter.

From England, another Twitter user agreed: "Feel sorry for the fans that have gone to watch the DENFRA game, pathetic from both sides (especially France). It's not even a friendly, it's just a kickabout."

Several called it the worst game they had ever seen at a World Cup, while others reacted more lightheartedly.

"The Denmark France game is like a boring date where the guy who asks a girl what's the capital city of China," joked one Twitter user.

Another said: "I once locked myself in the stairwell between my flat and the front door for three hours without a phone or a book. That was more exciting than this."

"France and Denmark - such great pastries, such terrible football," added another observer, while some online posted GIFs of people falling asleep.

Even the official FIFA World Cup Twitter account hinted at boredom: "Lots of huffing and puffing, but..... Both sides progress to round of 16."