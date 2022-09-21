"I think I’ll be happier in England" - Chelsea loanee criticises his parent club Juventus

Tunde Young
Denis Zakaria only just joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus but he's already bad-mouthing his parent club and manager

Denis Zakaria has come out to speak publicly about his time at Juventus and his transfer to Chelsea for the first time and he has some strong words about his parent club.

The Switzerland International joined Chelsea on loan for €3m with an option to buy for a further €28m plus €5m in add-ons in a manic transfer deadline day deal.

Zakaria has now expressed his delight to be at Chelsea while also giving insight into why things didn't work out at his parent club Juventus.

The 25-year-old spoke about his latest club and admitted that he "knew nothing" about the Chelsea move until six hours before the transfer deadline.

Denis Zakaria joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus
Denis Zakaria joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus Getty Images

“It all happened very quickly. I didn’t know a move to Chelsea was possible until six hours before the end of the transfer window,” Zakaria told Blick in Switzerland while on international duty.

“I heard that from my agent, but in the end it was Chelsea. I think I’ll be happier in England than in Turin,” Zakaria said.

Although Juventus is still his parent club, Zakaria did not hold back in his assessment of the Turin-based club which he only just joined in January 2022.

Denis Zakaria criticised Allegri's tactics at Juventus
Denis Zakaria criticised Allegri's tactics at Juventus Imago

“It’s difficult to say what went wrong, maybe the style of football wasn’t suited to me. The team sat very deep, so I didn’t have much space. I’m a player who needs a lot of space for my runs. It might suit me better in England," Zakaria said.

The manager wasn't spared by Zakaria either, “Allegri is a good person, I can say that for sure. Maybe the team didn’t play that well, which is a shame, as with the talent in that squad, they can do much better.”

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

"I think I'll be happier in England" - Chelsea loanee criticises his parent club Juventus

