Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala was one of the many Barcelona fans that heaped praises on Ousmane Dembele for his display in the team's 4-0 win over Osasuna on Sunday night.
'Dembele is on fire'- Oshoala, Barcelona fans praise France's star for his brilliant performance in the 4-0 thrashing of Osasuna
The France international delivered his best performance of the season as the Catalan giants moved up to third in the Spanish top-flight.
Barcelona stayed on course to finish in the top four after they thrashed Jagoba Arrasate's men at the Camp Nou.
Ferran Torres got Xavi Hernandez's men off to a perfect start with a cool finish in the 14th minute before scoring his second and Barcelona's second of the game in the 21st minute.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang extended the home side's lead in the 27th-minute while Riqui Puig came on in the second half to add gloss to the scoreline.
However, while the headlines will be about the goal scorers, it was Dembele's performance that caught the eye of fans.
The ex-Borussia Dortmund man, who has received his fair share of criticism, got on fans' good books after providing two assists in the game.
Dembele set up Torres for his second goal, and he also provided the cross for Aubameyang's goal.
His efforts did not go unnoticed as fans took to social media to praise his performance.
Barcelona will hope Dembele carry his recent form into the new week. The Catalan giants face Galatasaray in the second leg of their round of 16 Europa League clash before the little matter of the El-Clasico next week.
