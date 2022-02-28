'Dem dey throw bomb, Kepa sef dey throw him own' - Epic Reactions as fans drag Kepa following penalty miss in Carabao Cup final loss

The Blues best chances in the game came in the first half with Kai Havertz and Mason Mount failing to make the most of their clear cut chances.

Liverpool thought they had scored in the 69th minute through Joel Matip's header but VAR ruled it out for offside and both sides ended up sharing the spoils are an incredible duel of 90 minutes.

Kai Havertz and equally Romelu Lukaku who was introduced from the bench for a second successive game, thought they had put Chelsea ahead at different points in the second half and extra-time respectively , but a controversial offside decision denied the both prequeling a penalty-shoot out as the final decider which Liverpool won.

Imago

However, football fans on social media have reacted to the result from various talking points.

Earlier on, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount seemed to be the in the thick of the blame for the Blues defeat after his wastefulness in front of goal in regular time but now all that attention later shifted to yet another sacrificial lamb in the person of Kepa Arizzabalaga and for obvious reasons.

Imago

The 27-year-old Spanish goalkeeper came on as a replacement for Edouard Mendy who had been faultless all game, only to end up handing the Carabao Cup trophy to Liverpool on a silver platter after he skied his penalty kick.

Here are some of the most epic reactions to Kepa's miss from Twitter:

1

Twitter

2

Twitter

3

Twitter

4

Twitter

5

Twitter

6

Twitter

7

Twitter

8

Twitter

9

Twitter

10