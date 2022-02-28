WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Dem dey throw bomb, Kepa sef dey throw him own' - Epic Reactions as fans drag Kepa following penalty miss in Carabao Cup final loss

David Ben
Chelsea's acclaimed Penalty specialist Kepa Arizzabalaga had set himself up for serious trolling on social media following his late penalty miss that cost The Blues the Carabao Cup win against Liverpool in the final on Sunday

The most epic reactions to Kepa's penalty miss against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final

Chelsea lost out on the 2021/22 Carabao Cup trophy after loosing 11-10 to Liverpool on penalties on Sunday February 27.

The Blues best chances in the game came in the first half with Kai Havertz and Mason Mount failing to make the most of their clear cut chances.

Liverpool thought they had scored in the 69th minute through Joel Matip's header but VAR ruled it out for offside and both sides ended up sharing the spoils are an incredible duel of 90 minutes.

Kai Havertz and equally Romelu Lukaku who was introduced from the bench for a second successive game, thought they had put Chelsea ahead at different points in the second half and extra-time respectively , but a controversial offside decision denied the both prequeling a penalty-shoot out as the final decider which Liverpool won.

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup on Sunday

However, football fans on social media have reacted to the result from various talking points.

Earlier on, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount seemed to be the in the thick of the blame for the Blues defeat after his wastefulness in front of goal in regular time but now all that attention later shifted to yet another sacrificial lamb in the person of Kepa Arizzabalaga and for obvious reasons.

Kepa missed his penalty kick to hand Liverpool the Carabao Cup title on Sunday

The 27-year-old Spanish goalkeeper came on as a replacement for Edouard Mendy who had been faultless all game, only to end up handing the Carabao Cup trophy to Liverpool on a silver platter after he skied his penalty kick.

Here are some of the most epic reactions to Kepa's miss from Twitter:

1

Troll Football trying to offer a rare explainer to Kepa's awful miss
Troll Football trying to offer a rare explainer to Kepa's awful miss Twitter

2

A Nigerian Twitter lady echoes what Kepa might have thought on Sunday night
A Nigerian Twitter lady echoes what Kepa might have thought on Sunday night Twitter

3

Between a goal post and Rugby post - Yet gain another explainer is being offered to try snd dissect what in the world would've made Kepa sky his penalty
Between a goal post and Rugby post - Yet gain another explainer is being offered to try snd dissect what in the world would've made Kepa sky his penalty Twitter

4

Kepa receives yet another glorious shade
Kepa receives yet another glorious shade Twitter

5

Liverpool fans just couldn't resist the urge to join the Kepa troll train
Liverpool fans just couldn't resist the urge to join the Kepa troll train Twitter

6

A Nigerian guy takes a really filthy dig at Kepa again
A Nigerian guy takes a really filthy dig at Kepa again Twitter

7

Another Twitter user sends Chelsea fans a painful reality check
Another Twitter user sends Chelsea fans a painful reality check Twitter

8

Another Twitter user believes the position of the goal post could maybe have been modified to suit Kepa's shooting
Another Twitter user believes the position of the goal post could maybe have been modified to suit Kepa's shooting Twitter

9

Another Twitter user giving an update of Kepa's skied attempt which could've gone on an Intergalactic travel
Another Twitter user giving an update of Kepa's skied attempt which could've gone on an Intergalactic travel Twitter

10

A Nigerian twitter user with the Ultimate Belter for Kepa
A Nigerian twitter user with the Ultimate Belter for Kepa Twitter
David Ben

