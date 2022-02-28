Chelsea lost out on the 2021/22 Carabao Cup trophy after loosing 11-10 to Liverpool on penalties on Sunday February 27.
'Dem dey throw bomb, Kepa sef dey throw him own' - Epic Reactions as fans drag Kepa following penalty miss in Carabao Cup final loss
Chelsea's acclaimed Penalty specialist Kepa Arizzabalaga had set himself up for serious trolling on social media following his late penalty miss that cost The Blues the Carabao Cup win against Liverpool in the final on Sunday
The Blues best chances in the game came in the first half with Kai Havertz and Mason Mount failing to make the most of their clear cut chances.
Liverpool thought they had scored in the 69th minute through Joel Matip's header but VAR ruled it out for offside and both sides ended up sharing the spoils are an incredible duel of 90 minutes.
Kai Havertz and equally Romelu Lukaku who was introduced from the bench for a second successive game, thought they had put Chelsea ahead at different points in the second half and extra-time respectively , but a controversial offside decision denied the both prequeling a penalty-shoot out as the final decider which Liverpool won.
However, football fans on social media have reacted to the result from various talking points.
Earlier on, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount seemed to be the in the thick of the blame for the Blues defeat after his wastefulness in front of goal in regular time but now all that attention later shifted to yet another sacrificial lamb in the person of Kepa Arizzabalaga and for obvious reasons.
The 27-year-old Spanish goalkeeper came on as a replacement for Edouard Mendy who had been faultless all game, only to end up handing the Carabao Cup trophy to Liverpool on a silver platter after he skied his penalty kick.
Here are some of the most epic reactions to Kepa's miss from Twitter:
