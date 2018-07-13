Pulse.ng logo
Dele Alli, Sterling earn English FA $50K fine over ankle socks

Dele Alli Here's how England midfielder's socks earned $50,000 fine for FA from FIFA

FIFA has fined English FA over Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling and Eric Dier's decision to wear unauthorised socks at the World Cup.

  • Published:
Dele Alli, Sterling earn English FA $50K fine over ankle socks play

FIFA has fined English FA over Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling and Eric Dier's decision to wear unauthorised socks at the World Cup.

(News.com.au)

England midfielder, Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling and Eric Dier have earned the English FA a fine of £50,000 (70,000 Swiss francs) for wearing unauthorised ankle socks at the World Cup.

FIFA fined the English FA after the three players ignored warning by the football governing body to stop wearing branded ankle support socks over official Nike socks.

Punch also reports that FIFA said several England players “continued to display unauthorised commercial branding on playing equipment items before and during the quarter-final match between Sweden and England”.

ALSO READ: Croatia reach first World Cup final as England pain goes on

The fine followed England’s quarter-final win over Sweden.

The FA’s fine, FIFA stressed, was for “breaching media and marketing regulations and the FIFA equipment regulations"

Kieran Trippier and his son play

Kieran Trippier and his son

(Getty Images)

Dele Alli consoled by girlfriend and adoptive family England's loss

Alli was consoled by his girlfriend Ruby Mae and adoptive family after their 1-2 loss to Croatia in the semi-final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Alli played all the 120 minutes at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow as goals from Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic helped Croatia to comeback from a goal down to win the game after Kieran Trippier had put England in the lead.

After the game, Alli was pictured being consoled by his girlfriend and adoptive family-his friend Harry Hickford and his parents Alan and Sally.

