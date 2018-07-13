Dele Alli, Sterling earn English FA $50K fine over ankle socks

news

England midfielder, Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling and Eric Dier have earned the English FA a fine of £50,000 (70,000 Swiss francs) for wearing unauthorised ankle socks at the World Cup.

FIFA fined the English FA after the three players ignored warning by the football governing body to stop wearing branded ankle support socks over official Nike socks.

Punch also reports that FIFA said several England players “continued to display unauthorised commercial branding on playing equipment items before and during the quarter-final match between Sweden and England”.

The fine followed England’s quarter-final win over Sweden.

The FA’s fine, FIFA stressed, was for “breaching media and marketing regulations and the FIFA equipment regulations"

Dele Alli consoled by girlfriend and adoptive family England's loss

Alli was consoled by his girlfriend Ruby Mae and adoptive family after their 1-2 loss to Croatia in the semi-final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia .

Alli played all the 120 minutes at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow as goals from Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic helped Croatia to comeback from a goal down to win the game after Kieran Trippier had put England in the lead.

After the game, Alli was pictured being consoled by his girlfriend and adoptive family-his friend Harry Hickford and his parents Alan and Sally.