Dele Alli consoled by girlfriend and adoptive family England's loss

Dele Alli England midfielder consoled by his girlfriend and adoptive family after 1-2 defeat to Croatia

Alli continues to be estranged from his real parents, his Nigerian dad Kehinde and English mum Denise.

Dele Alli and adoptive mum play England midfielder Dele Alli consoled by his girlfriend and adoptive family after 1-2 defeat to Croatia (Getty Images)

England midfielder Dele Alli was consoled by his girlfriend Ruby Mae and adoptive family after their 1-2 loss to Croatia in the semi-final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Alli played all the 120 minutes at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow as goals from Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic helped Croatia to comeback from a goal down to win the game after Kieran Trippier had put England in the lead.

After the game, Alli was pictured being consoled by his girlfriend and adoptive family-his friend Harry Hickford and his parents Alan and Sally.

England Vs Croatia

Estranged from real parents

Harry Maguire and his mum play Harry Maguire was seen receiving a kiss from his mum (Sportimage/PA Images)
 

Hickford is Alli’s best friend from their days together at MK Dons. After moving in with Hickford and his parents when he joined MK Dons, the Tottenham midfielder considers them to be his adoptive family even though he wasn’t legally adopted.

Ashley Young and his kids play Young spent some time with his kids after the game (Getty Images)

Kieran Trippier and his son play Tripper was also with his child after the game (Getty Images)

 

Alli continues to be estranged from his real parents, his Nigerian dad Kehinde and English mum Denise.

Jordan Pickford and his parents play Pickford seems to have gotten over the heartbreak as he spent time with his parents (FIFA via Getty Images)

 

It seems Jordan Pickford got over the heartbreak quickly as he was seen laughing with his parents, defender Harry Maguire was seen receiving kisses from his mum while Ashley Young and Tripper sought solace in their kids kids.

