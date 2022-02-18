WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Defend on the Pitch and not Twitter' and more reactions as fans call out Harry Maguire after debunking rumors of Manchester being Dis-United

David Ben
Manchester United fans continue to attack club captain Harry Maguire following his latest twitter post debunking rumors of a rulership spat within the locker room.

Fans have slammed Harry Maguire after twitter post claiming all is well in the Manchester United dressing room

Manchester United Captain on Friday finally responded to the rumor surrounding United's locker room.

Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire
Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire POOL

Earlier in the week, there had been multiple reports on social media about a power tussle between members of the dressing room on their choice of captainship.

However, Harry Maguire has now reacted on twitter dismissing claims of any internal rift or power tussle and re-affirming that the team is very focused on Sunday's away fixture against Leeds United in the Premier league.

The 28-year-old Englishman quoted a tweet from David McDonell's exclusive tweet about the alleged dressing room issues at Old Trafford with the words:

'I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone.'

Following Maguire's tweet, fans of Manchester United certainly wasted no time in shading their club captain in incredible fashion.

Here are some reactions from Twitter below:

