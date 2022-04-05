UCL

Decisive Kevin De Bruyne goal gives Man City narrow first-leg lead over Atletico Madrid

Izuchukwu Akawor
It took Phil Foden just two minutes after coming off bench to create the decisive goal to help Manchester City see off Atletico Madrid at the Etihad

Kevin de Bruyne with the decisive moment of the game.
Kevin de Bruyne was the hero of the day after Manchester City defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs at the Etihad on Tuesday night.

De Bruyne latched on to a beautiful through pass from second half substitute Phil Foden, two minutes after the English youngster replaced Algerian playmaker, Riyad Mahrez, to shoot past Jan Oblak in the 70th minute from a close range.

It was the first Champions League goal of the season for the 30-year-old Belgian playmaker.

Man of the match, Kevin de Bruyne, celebrates his goal.
Oblak came into the game as the goalkeeper to have kept the most clean sheets (30 in 67 appearances) in the Champions League since the 2014/2015 season.

And for over an hour, Oblak looked set to extend that record to 31 clean sheets as Pep Guardiola's City found it difficult to break down Diego Simeone's well-drilled Atletic.

Man City were made to work really hard for the win, waiting for 69 minutes before Foden and De Bryne combined to break the deadlock with a lovely move.

City expectedly dominated the game from start to finish, with the home side having 71% of the ball compared to Atleti's 29%.

With 20 minutes to go, the La Liga Champions had their resistance broken by the dominant and persistent Cityzens.

It's advantage Manchester City, who head into the second leg in Spain next week Wednesday with a narrow lead.

