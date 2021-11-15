Norwich City appoint Dean Smith as new Head Coach

Smith makes a quick return to the Premier League barely eight days since he was sacked from Villa Park. He takes on the daunting challenge of guiding the Premier League's bottom-dwellers away from another straight relegation to the Championship.

The club confirmed Smith's appointment on Monday morning through a press statement on their official website.

The statement read: "Norwich City is delighted to confirm the appointment of Dean Smith as the club’s new head coach. Smith has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract and will be joined in Norfolk by assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare.

"Most recently manager of fellow Premier League side Aston Villa, Smith brings a wealth of experience to Norwich City. At Aston Villa he helped guide the club to promotion from the Championship during his first season in charge, before two successful campaigns in the Premier League followed. Smith also steered Villa to the 2019/20 League Cup final, ultimately losing out to Manchester City at Wembley.

"Prior to his spell at Villa Park, Smith had held managerial positions at Brentford and Walsall. Shakespeare, meanwhile, was part of Smith’s staff at Aston Villa. Prior to that, he has held backroom positions with the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Hull City, Leicester City, Everton and Watford."

The English manager was delighted to be back in Premier League action, admitting that 'it has been a whirlwind seven days,' but confirmed that he and Shakespeare are now fully focused on helping Norwich City beat the drop.

Smith told the club's website: "It has been a whirlwind seven days, but I’m really pleased to be back and working for Norwich City in the Premier League.

“Clearly, there has been some wonderful work that has gone into this football club over last four and a half years. It is now the job of myself and Craig to continue and improve on that work with the ultimate aim of surviving in the Premier League.

“Norwich City is a big club, with a massive hardcore of supporters who are fully understanding in what it means to be part of the club and its community.

“I was brought up in an era when Norwich were competing in Europe – I remember those times well and whenever I’ve visited Carrow Road and Norwich you can really sense the connection between the fans, staff and players. Together, we all have to make Carrow Road a really tough place for visiting teams."