David de Gea was the toast of Twitter while the disdain for Jose Mourinho was on display again as Manchester United showed a strong performance to beat Tottenham 1-0 at Wembley.

Marcus Rashford netted for Manchester United late in the first half to give Manchester United their sixth consecutive win under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Manchester United had De Gea to thank for the three points as the goalkeeper pulled off a couple of saves in the game and Twitter lavished praises on him after the game.

De Gea gets his accolades

“At this rate De Gea can save you from impregnating someone. Condom manufacturers need to learn a thing or two from him tbh,” Twitter user @PhilaNjoroge wrote.

“Run to David De Gea to save your marriage,” @TemitayoOdunewu wrote.

“De Gea should be added to the items In a first Aid box Hogan Ephraim,” @olutomi4 wrote.

“De Gea is the greatest keeper I’ve ever seen. Nobody compares for me,” another Twitter user @HoganEphraim wrote.

“Condoms can never be safe as DE Gea,” @BigVibes7 wrote.

“De Gea on his day cant be compared to any GK in the World, he makes saves for fun & gets in the way of everything. Mans has the match commentators calling him a Superman. Need V.Good Defenders in front of him & we are elite,” a Manchester United fan @ani_nomso said.

“I had De Gea can save us from ASUU Strike,” @mikerezzy wrote.

Mourinho dragging continues

It’s been a breath of fresh air for Manchester United under Solskjær but the memory of the dark cloud that hung over the club during the days of Mourinho still hunts fans who dislike him.

Mourinho was a trending item after the game as fans showed their disgust over the former Manchester United manager.

"After every game we win, the happier I get that Mourinho is gone," Twitter user @Putrox_ wrote.

"Maybe Solskjaer inheriting one of the most expensive squads in Europe and them becoming good thing isn't a coincidence, maybe Mourinho truly is an absolute cancer at any club," @AdultHumanType said.

"I really like Ole Gunnar Solskjær as United manager.. it’s a breath of fresh air from having Mourinho moaning and sulking with his hideous negative football," @mholdgate1 wrote.

"Manchester United is becoming a threat .. We need Mourinho back," @joel_kituku said.

"Mourinho’s mind games have always been impressive. He actually had some people convinced that Paul Pogba wasn’t all that," @AlexGoldberg_ wrote.

"Why did they sack Mourinho, it's affecting us Arsenal more than them," @Okwonfree said.

"Call Mourinho tomorrow and sack him again @ManUtd," @kodart_ wrote.