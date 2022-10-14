UEL

De Gea shower praises on Super Eagles goalkeeper Uzoho after masterclass in Man United win

Jidechi Chidiezie
The Nigeria international had made 12 saves to deny Man United all game long before McTominay – in what was the club's 34th shot overall – finally beat him.

Francis Uzoho (L) share a moment with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea (R)
On a night flowing with accolades for Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has praised his opposite number following the amazing display the Nigerian put up in the Reds' 1-0 Europa League victory over Omonia Nicosia.

The Nigeria international, standing in for the injured first-choice keeper Fabiano, kept United at bay for 93 long minutes, making an incredible 12 saves as the home side were frustrated for the majority of the game.

Eventually, substitute Scott McTominay found the back of the net with the 34th and final shot of the night for Erik ten Hag’s side.

“Of course. I think he [Uzoho] had an amazing game,” said the Manchester number 1 in his post-match interview with MUTV.

“I think he made eight or 10 great saves for his team in the game but in the end, we scored a goal and for sure he made a great game. I know he played in La Liga in Spain. He had an amazing game and congratulations for him.

“Like I said before we fight until the end and score a goal but we need to be more clinical if we want to win games in the Premier League.”

"Sometimes you create 10 chances and sometimes you create one and score a goal. But this is football."

Uzoho spoke to BT Sport after the game and confessed his love for United, also stopping for a selfie with Ten Hag before the Dutchman spoke to reporters.

Francis Uzoho had stopped 12 of Manchester United's 34 shots prior to Scott McTominay's late winner
Francis Uzoho had stopped 12 of Manchester United's 34 shots prior to Scott McTominay's late winner AFP

“I am not disappointed though because we had a great game but I would have preferred to get at least a point but I’m happy. It’s not an easy stadium to play in with these big players so I’m happy in general,” he said.

“Yes [I’m a big United fan]. It’s a dream come true for me. I have dreamed to play here for a long, long time so, when I saw the draw and I figured I would be playing at Old Trafford, I wanted to play. I prayed to God to get an opportunity to play, and I got it, so I am happy to play here.”

