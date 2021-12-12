RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

De Gea reveals fears over Lindelof's breathing scare

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof Creator: Daniel LEAL
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof Creator: Daniel LEAL

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea said Victor Lindelof's breathing scare during the 1-0 win over Norwich provoked unsettling memories of incidents involving Christian Eriksen and Sergio Aguero.

Recommended articles

Lindelof had to be replaced in the second half at Carrow Road on Saturday after the United defender received treatment on the pitch when he suddenly clutched his chest.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick revealed the Swedish international centre-back was fine after the match, but De Gea conceded seeing his team-mate having difficulties reminded him of Eriksen's shocking cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark in the European championships in June.

Like Eriksen, Barcelona striker Aguero is also currently sidelined after collapsing with heart issues in October.

"As soon as it was like difficult breathing and feeling strange, the game doesn't matter or football. First of all is life," De Gea told Sky Sports.

"We saw some players who are feeling a bit, I don't know what was going on, but Victor was feeling his breathing.

"We saw already Eriksen, Aguero... so it is sometimes a bit difficult to see your player acting like this so it was better to change. I hope he is completely fine."

Despite the anxiety over Lindelof's health, Rangnick raised the prospect of the 27-year-old being fit to face Brentford on Tuesday.

"Victor can't even remember himself how it happened. I think he had a collision with another player and had problems to breathe," Lindelof said.

"For more than 10 mins his heart rate was higher than normal and he was a little shocked by this, so we had to replace him.

"The doctor has checked him after the match and it seems everything is OK now, but we still have to see how he is doing tomorrow. Hopefully he will fit for the Brentford game."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

De Gea reveals fears over Lindelof's breathing scare

De Gea reveals fears over Lindelof's breathing scare

UFC 269: Amanda Nunes Stunned by determined Juliana Peña

UFC 269: Amanda Nunes Stunned by determined Juliana Peña

F1: Verstappen's latest swipe at Hamilton only adds extra heat to final Abu Dhabi showdown

F1: Verstappen's latest swipe at Hamilton only adds extra heat to final Abu Dhabi showdown

F1: Martin Garrix and Dj Snake to perform at Abu Dhabi after race concert

F1: Martin Garrix and Dj Snake to perform at Abu Dhabi after race concert

Rangnick knocks Pogba for Dubai trip, refuses to beg him to stay

Rangnick knocks Pogba for Dubai trip, refuses to beg him to stay

Ibra saves point for Milan at Udinese, Juve held at Venezia

Ibra saves point for Milan at Udinese, Juve held at Venezia

Johnson the hero as City fell Timbers to win MLS Cup

Johnson the hero as City fell Timbers to win MLS Cup

Johnson the hero as City fell Timbers to win MLS Cup

Johnson the hero as City fell Timbers to win MLS Cup

Betting: 5 goalscorer predictions to spice up the weekend

Betting: 5 goalscorer predictions to spice up the weekend

Trending

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana striker earned nearly £3 million per goal while playing in China

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana star earned £3 million per goal while playing in China

5 greatest Nigerian under-17 players of all-time

Victor Oshimen

Mbappe admits Messi, Neymar need to do more at PSG

Mbappe is part of an expensively-acquired trio of superstar attacking trio at Paris Saint-Germain

AFCON 2021: Time for Dennis The Menace to grow up

Emmanuel Dennis