De Bruyne, Gundogan strike as Man City overtake Liverpool with victory against Burnley

Pep Guardiola's men came into the game in second place after Liverpool defeated Watford 2-0 at Anfield in the early game.

It was a good start for Manchester City as Kevin De Bruyne converted a cross by Raheem Sterling as early as the fifth minute.

Sterling bagged his second assist of the game in the 25th minute when IIkay Gundogan swept in to double the advantage for Manchester City.

Those were the only goals scored in the game as Manchester City held off a surge by Burnley in the second half to seal the win with a clean sheet.

Manchester City also returned to the top of the table with the win and are just one point ahead of Liverpool.