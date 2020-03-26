Nigeria international and Enyimba star Dayo Ojo has regained freedom after he was kidnapped on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Ojo and another player Benjamin Iluyomade were abducted while on their way home when they were abducted at Ipele, after Ifon in Ondo State.

There were three players in the car but only two were kidnapped as Emma James escaped.

The players were on their way home for a holiday after the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) was suspended due to fears over the spread of coronavirus.

Enyimba, however, announced on Wednesday, March 25 that the players have been released.

The kidnappers had reportedly made contact for a ransom for Ojo and it is not known if any sum was paid for the player’s release.

“Enyimba midfielder Ekundayo Ojo and Abia Comets' Benjamin Iluyomade, who were kidnapped on Sunday have regained their freedom,” Enyimba confirmed in a statement.

“The footballers were released on Wednesday night following combined efforts of Enyimba Football Club and families of the players.

“The players have since reunited with their families.”

Ojo has represented the country with the home-based Super Eagles team and was part of the squad that finished runners-up at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN). ​