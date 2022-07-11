Day 9 Roundup: South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana complete quarterfinal pairings

While Burundi got knocked out of the competition, 2018 finalists South Africa, nine-time champions Nigeria and debutants Botswana joined five other teams in the second round, completing the eight teams expected to slug it out for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup tickets.

Let relive the day with a quick round-up of Group C's final games.

South Africa 1-0 Botswana

South Africa's Bayana Bayana ensured they ended the group stages with a 100% record following a slim victory at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

ALSO READ: Ajibade tears Burundi apart as Super Falcons make it to quarterfinals

CAF

After a first half that saw no goals recorded between South Africa and Botswana, Nthabiseng Majiya ensured the second half wasn't going to have the same story as she came off the bench to score the only goal of the game in the 80th minute.

Victory at full-time saw Desiree Ellis' side top Group C with all available points, setting up a quarterfinal clash with Tunisia, next Thursday.

Botswana despite losing to the 2018 finalists, finished third in Group C and as one of the two best losers in the competition, securing a quarterfinal fixture with hosts Morocco.

Nigeria 4-0 Burundi

The Super Falcons showed why they are the team to beat in Morocco, with a comfortable 4-0 pummeling of Burundi at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat.

The defending champions dominated both halves of the game, starting with the first where they scored three in the space of four minutes.

Twitter/NGSuper_Falcons

First, it was Rasheedat Ajibade converting a 25th-minute penalty, then Peace Efih and Uchenna Kanu both scoring in two minutes for a 3-0 scoreline at halftime.

The second half saw Kanu score the Super Falcons' fourth before Burundi ensured that goalscoring had to stop.