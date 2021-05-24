Nigerian forward Davido Okereke wins Belgian league again with Club Brugge
David Okereke gets another league title to his name. He scored four in 28 games for the winners.
Club Brugge topped the league table after the regular season and the playoff and have won their 17th league title.
Okereke played 28 times in Brugge's successful domestic season and scored four goals.
This is the second title the 23-year-old has won since he joined Club Brugge in 2019.
He started his career in the lower leagues in Italy, where he played before moving to Belgium.
