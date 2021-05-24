RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerian forward Davido Okereke wins Belgian league again with Club Brugge

Authors:

Steve Dede

David Okereke gets another league title to his name. He scored four in 28 games for the winners.

David Okereke scored four goals in 28 games to help Club Brugge to the league title (Instagram/David Okereke)
David Okereke (Instagram/David Okereke) Instagram

Nigerian forward David Okereke has won the second league title of his career after his side Club Brugge were crowned 2020/2021 Belgian Pro-League winners.

Club Brugge topped the league table after the regular season and the playoff and have won their 17th league title.

Okereke played 28 times in Brugge's successful domestic season and scored four goals.

This is the second title the 23-year-old has won since he joined Club Brugge in 2019.

He started his career in the lower leagues in Italy, where he played before moving to Belgium.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

