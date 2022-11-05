David Okereke scores a stunner to help Cremonese earn an away draw at Salernitana [VIDEO]

Cremonese sealed the scoring in the four-goal thriller as a late goal from Daniel Ciofani edged the winless visitors off the bottom of the Serie A.

Salernitana took the lead twice in the game with their first-half strikers sandwiching Okereke's stunner at the Stadio Arechi.

Okereke keep Cremonese in the game

Salernitana looked full of confidence in the opening minutes and started the game quite early.

After just three minutes in, Cremonese goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi failed to deal with a looped delivery into the box, leaving Krzysztof Piatek to open the scoring for the hosts from six yards.

The visitors fought back and got their response not long after, with Okereke scoring in impressive fashion.

After Frank Tsadjout did well to flick a long ball into the path of the 25-year-old Nigerian forward, he wasted no time in firing a brilliant first-time shot beyond Salernitana's goalkeeper Luigi Sepe.

Cremonese went on to dominate large spells of the first half but again found themselves behind when Lassana Coulibaly picked up a clever through ball before placing it between the legs of the visitors' goalkeeper.

The visitors nearly found an immediate equaliser on the stroke of half-time, however, Cristian Buonaiuto saw a close-range strike superbly thwarted.

Ciofani save the day for struggling visitors

Both teams pushed hard in the opening moments of the second half, but neither was able to seize the initiative.

Cremonese gradually took control after the hour mark but had their greatest opportunity squandered.

With the game entering its final 15 minutes, the visitors kept looking for a way back into it and found it When Luca Zanimacchia was hauled down in the box.