SERIE A

David Okereke scores a stunner to help Cremonese earn an away draw at Salernitana [VIDEO]

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian striker scored his third goal of the season for the Serie A that still sit deep in the relegation zone.

David Okereke celebrates his goal for Cremonese against Salernitana
David Okereke celebrates his goal for Cremonese against Salernitana

Nigeria's David Okereke was once again, on the scoresheet for US Cremonese as they played out a 2-2 in a Saturday Serie A game with Salernitana.

Recommended articles

Cremonese sealed the scoring in the four-goal thriller as a late goal from Daniel Ciofani edged the winless visitors off the bottom of the Serie A.

Salernitana took the lead twice in the game with their first-half strikers sandwiching Okereke's stunner at the Stadio Arechi.

Salernitana looked full of confidence in the opening minutes and started the game quite early.

After just three minutes in, Cremonese goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi failed to deal with a looped delivery into the box, leaving Krzysztof Piatek to open the scoring for the hosts from six yards.

The visitors fought back and got their response not long after, with Okereke scoring in impressive fashion.

After Frank Tsadjout did well to flick a long ball into the path of the 25-year-old Nigerian forward, he wasted no time in firing a brilliant first-time shot beyond Salernitana's goalkeeper Luigi Sepe.

Cremonese went on to dominate large spells of the first half but again found themselves behind when Lassana Coulibaly picked up a clever through ball before placing it between the legs of the visitors' goalkeeper.

The visitors nearly found an immediate equaliser on the stroke of half-time, however, Cristian Buonaiuto saw a close-range strike superbly thwarted.

Both teams pushed hard in the opening moments of the second half, but neither was able to seize the initiative.

Daniel Ciofani
Daniel Ciofani Getty Images

Cremonese gradually took control after the hour mark but had their greatest opportunity squandered.

With the game entering its final 15 minutes, the visitors kept looking for a way back into it and found it When Luca Zanimacchia was hauled down in the box.

Ciofani took the penalty kick and Sepe Luigi saved it, but the striker reacted fastest to score on the rebound and give his team a crucial point in their fight against relegation.

More from category

  • Osimhen and Lookman traded goals as Napoli beat Atalanta

    Atalanta vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen breaks Simy's Serie A record, Lookman pays homage to Ronaldo

  • Sven Simon

    Bundesliga: 17-year-old Cameroonian-born Moukoko smashes Bundesliga scoring record

  • Roma vs. Lazio preview and betting tips

    Roma vs Napoli: Double your money with these sure odds from the Rome derby

Recommended articles

Atalanta vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen breaks Simy's Serie A record, Lookman pays homage to Ronaldo

Atalanta vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen breaks Simy's Serie A record, Lookman pays homage to Ronaldo

Roma vs Napoli: Double your money with these sure odds from the Rome derby

Roma vs Napoli: Double your money with these sure odds from the Rome derby

Bundesliga: 17-year-old Cameroonian-born Moukoko smashes Bundesliga scoring record

Bundesliga: 17-year-old Cameroonian-born Moukoko smashes Bundesliga scoring record

Emmanuel Dennis assists Nottingham Forest to draw with Brentford

Emmanuel Dennis assists Nottingham Forest to draw with Brentford

Championship: Nigeria's Elijah Adebayo helps Hatters return to winning

Championship: Nigeria's Elijah Adebayo helps Hatters return to winning

David Okereke scores a stunner to help Cremonese earn an away draw at Salernitana [VIDEO]

David Okereke scores a stunner to help Cremonese earn an away draw at Salernitana [VIDEO]

'Na Haaland save them' - Reactions as Manchester City edge Fulham at the death

'Na Haaland save them' - Reactions as Manchester City edge Fulham at the death

2 betting predictions for Chelsea vs. Arsenal

2 betting predictions for Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Top betting tips for Juventus vs Inter Milan

Top betting tips for Juventus vs Inter Milan

Trending

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

2022: Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]