Nigerian players David Okereke and Emmanuel Bonaventure have won the league title with Club Brugge after the 2019/2018 Belgian Pro League season was officially ended.

The General Assembly has voted to accept the decisions of the clubs who voted to end the season which had been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and crown the leaders Club Brugge as winners.

The league ends with Club Brugge on top of the league table with 70 points after 29 games handing Okereke and Bonaventure a league title this season.

Both players got to touch the trophy at the club’s training base on Sunday, May 17.

Emmanuel Bonaventure (Club Brugge) Instagram

The 2019/2020 Pro League regular season had just one game to go before the play-offs, which usually determine the championship winner and the Europa League places.

The 24-team league usually ends after 30 games before the top six enter a playoff system. Their points tally is halved, and rounded up, for the play-offs before they face each other again home and away.

But Brugge who are 15 points clear of Gent in second will now get their 16th league title and also go straight to the group stage of the 2020/2021 Champions League.

In the league this season, Okereke scored nine goals in 21 games while Bonaventure played 20 games in the league with five goals.

For Okereke, this is the first league title of his career while Bonaventure has added another one after he won the 2017/2018 league title with Club Brugge.