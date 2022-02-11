"I will still pick him" - Moyes dares millions of fans after choosing to play under-fire Zouma

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Zouma could start for West Ham United despite ongoing crisis over abuse of his cats

David Moyes has stood with Kurt Zouma as the French international faces public backlash for animal abuse
David Moyes has stood with Kurt Zouma as the French international faces public backlash for animal abuse

West Ham United manager David Moyes has revealed that under-fire defender Kurt Zouma will be considered to play for the Hammers against Leicester City on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Zouma has been the target of public ire after footage of him abusing his Bengal cat surfaced online during the week.

The French international has been fined £250,000 by West Ham and also had his sponsorship deal terminated by Adidas while West Ham United's sponsor Vitality have suspended their partnership with the club.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend's game, Moyes confirmed that it was the club's decision to continue to make Zouma available for selection.

Kurt Zouma featured for West Ham in their 1-0 win against Watford the London Stadium on Tuesday night
Kurt Zouma featured for West Ham in their 1-0 win against Watford the London Stadium on Tuesday night Imago

"Yes, he is available against Leicester and I stand by the decision to play him. It's different views on should be available or not. We as a club took the decision that we made him available, and I stand by that," the West Ham boss explained.

Moyes also reiterated that Zouma is a good person and the club would try to get him as much help to recover from the disappointment of his actions.

Moyes stated: "I don't think the club could take more action or any quicker. West Ham have fined him the maximum wages, we all accept the actions terrible and diabolical.

Kurt Zouma's younger brother Yoan (L) was also suspended by Dagenham & Redbridge for his involvement in the cat abuse video
Kurt Zouma's younger brother Yoan (L) was also suspended by Dagenham & Redbridge for his involvement in the cat abuse video Pulse Nigeria

"We are so disappointed it is completely out of character from Kurt he is a really good lad we are going to get him some help and trying to give him as much help as we can."

West Ham United are involved in a Champions League spot battle with Arsenal and Manchester United in fifth and sixth respectively breathing down the Hammers neck to get into the Top 4.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Trending

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Gabaski had a better tournament than Edouard Mendy

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

Abdou Diallo (IMAGO/Sebastian Frej)

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Mendy was the best goalkeeper at the AFCON