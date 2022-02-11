"I will still pick him" - Moyes dares millions of fans after choosing to play under-fire Zouma

Zouma has been the target of public ire after footage of him abusing his Bengal cat surfaced online during the week.

The French international has been fined £250,000 by West Ham and also had his sponsorship deal terminated by Adidas while West Ham United's sponsor Vitality have suspended their partnership with the club.

He is available and I can play him - Moyes on Zouma

In his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend's game, Moyes confirmed that it was the club's decision to continue to make Zouma available for selection.

"Yes, he is available against Leicester and I stand by the decision to play him. It's different views on should be available or not. We as a club took the decision that we made him available, and I stand by that," the West Ham boss explained.

Moyes pledges to help Zouma

Moyes also reiterated that Zouma is a good person and the club would try to get him as much help to recover from the disappointment of his actions.

Moyes stated: "I don't think the club could take more action or any quicker. West Ham have fined him the maximum wages, we all accept the actions terrible and diabolical.

"We are so disappointed it is completely out of character from Kurt he is a really good lad we are going to get him some help and trying to give him as much help as we can."