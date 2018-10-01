Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

David Luiz 'confused' under Conte, says new Chelsea boss Sarri

Football David Luiz was 'confused' under Conte - Chelsea boss Sarri

David Luiz was left puzzled by his treatment under former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, according to new Stamford Bridge boss Maurizio Sarri.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Defender David Luiz is back in favour at Chelsea play

Defender David Luiz is back in favour at Chelsea

(AFP/File)

David Luiz was left puzzled by his treatment under former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, according to new Stamford Bridge boss Maurizio Sarri.

Luiz had been an central figure in Chelsea's title win in Conte's first season as boss, in 2016-17, but scarcely featured after the 3-0 loss at Roma on October 31 last year.

The Brazil defender, 31, had a rumoured falling-out with Conte and a series of injuries, not featuring at all after the February loss at Watford.

"Two seasons ago he was a protagonist," said Sarri. "Then six months ago he was not playing, so he was a little confused."

Chelsea are unbeaten in the Premier League this season, with five wins and two draws, and came within minutes of inflicting Liverpool's first loss on Saturday.

What Sarri likes about Luiz could be a trait that explains his exile under Conte.

"He's direct. If he has to say something to the manager he has to talk to me," Sarri said. "I like very much direct people.

"When I arrived here immediately I had the feeling he's a very good player for my way of football because he's a centre-back who is very technical.

"Then I appreciate his qualities as a man. He's really better than I thought before."

Luiz is thriving under Sarri.

"Sarri is giving us a lot of happiness to play football. We are trying to enjoy," he told Chelsea TV.

"He gives us a lot of confidence. He shows us what he wants. He gives us the details about the game."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Yulia Ushakova Spartak Moscow post 'naked' picture of footballer to...bullet
2 Petrolex Kanu Cup Wenger returns as Premier League masters beat...bullet
3 Super Falcons Nigeria maintain 38th position in latest FIFA rankingsbullet

Football

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina.
Independence day Super Eagles players celebrate Nigeria at 58
Igor Akinfeev played 111 times for Russia
Football Akinfeev calls time on his international career
Niko Kovac (L) needs his Bayern players to lift their game after a surprise Bundesliga defeat
Football Misfiring Bayern with point to prove at home to Ajax
Australian skipper Mile Jedinak is to retire from international football in order to focus on club gmaes
Football Australia captain Jedinak retires from international football
X
Advertisement