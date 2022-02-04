De Gea wins first-ever Premier League Player of the Month Award

The Spanish shot-stopper scooped the award ahead of Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers, and West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen.

Reacting to winning the award, De Gea says this is a reflection of his improved performance over the past few years.

De Gea stated: "I’m very happy to have won the Premier League award too, I’d never won it before. I think I’ve been at a consistently high level over a good number of years now and just maybe I could have even won another one before now!"

I want to win silverware with Manchester United

However, the 32-year-old stated that he prefers to win silverware as a team at Manchester United rather than individual awards.

"Trying to win things as a team is much bigger than picking up individual awards, but I’m obviously still very happy about it," said De Gea.

"But as I always say, I believe the most important thing is winning silverware. We have to be battling it out for trophies for the club."