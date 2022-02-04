De Gea wins first-ever Premier League Player of the Month Award

Damola Ogungbe
De Gea beats De Bruyne to Player of the Month award, first goalkeeper to win since 2016

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for January.

The Spanish shot-stopper scooped the award ahead of Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers, and West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen.

Reacting to winning the award, De Gea says this is a reflection of his improved performance over the past few years.

De Gea stated: "I’m very happy to have won the Premier League award too, I’d never won it before. I think I’ve been at a consistently high level over a good number of years now and just maybe I could have even won another one before now!"

However, the 32-year-old stated that he prefers to win silverware as a team at Manchester United rather than individual awards.

David de Gea has regained his best form for Manchester United this season
"Trying to win things as a team is much bigger than picking up individual awards, but I’m obviously still very happy about it," said De Gea.

"But as I always say, I believe the most important thing is winning silverware. We have to be battling it out for trophies for the club."

This is the first time the World Cup-winning goalkeeper would win the Player of the Month award as well as the first goalkeeper to win the Premier League's Player of the Month award since Fraser Forster in 2016.

