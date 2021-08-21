Akintola joined the newly-promoted side in the summer and, on Friday, August 20, 2021, scored in Adana Demispor’s 1-1 away at Kayserispor.

His goal came in the 62nd minute. It was a simple finish after he was set up by Mario Balotelli (remember him?).

The 25-year-old was replaced by Okwuchukwu Ezeh in the 74th minute.

Akintola first moved to Europe in 2014 as a youth player for FC Midtjylland in Denmark.

He made his debut for the senior side the next year and had spells in Norway and Denmark.