Nigerian forward David Akintola scores for Adana Demispor in Turkey

Steve Dede

Akintola's goal was set up by Mario Balotelli (Remember him?)

David Akintola was on the scoresheet for his side on Friday (Adana Demispor)
Nigerian forward David Akintola has kicked off his second stint in the Turkish Super Lig with Adana Demispor in decent form.

Akintola joined the newly-promoted side in the summer and, on Friday, August 20, 2021, scored in Adana Demispor’s 1-1 away at Kayserispor.

His goal came in the 62nd minute. It was a simple finish after he was set up by Mario Balotelli (remember him?).

The 25-year-old was replaced by Okwuchukwu Ezeh in the 74th minute.

Akintola first moved to Europe in 2014 as a youth player for FC Midtjylland in Denmark.

He made his debut for the senior side the next year and had spells in Norway and Denmark.

He briefly played in Cypriot before moving to Turkey, where he played for Hatayspor in the 2020–2021 season.

